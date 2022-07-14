Paul Volcker's Hard Stance Tamed Inflation in the '80s — Will Jerome Powell Follow Suit?

The specter of hyperinflation is hanging on the U.S. economy as the CPI print was much hotter than expected at 9.1 percent for June. This has now increased the expectations that the Fed might go in for still more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. The Fed has been trying hard to control inflation and now people have started wondering how the Fed ended the last soaring inflation the country saw. Paul Volcker was the Fed chairman at the time. What did Volcker do on rate hikes?