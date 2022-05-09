When Will Rising Bond Yields Peak? Impacts Stock Market and Investors

Experts at Russell Investments expect 10-year Treasury yields to be between 1.5 percent and 2.0 percent by the end of 2022. That means the peak could be in the coming months. Van Luu, the global head of currency at Russell Investments, discussed bond yields and said, “Upward pressure on long-term interest rates is likely to persist because the supply of Treasury bonds will rise while official sector demand falls. Amid this shift in the demand and supply dynamics, higher 10-year yields are probably needed to bring the Treasury market into balance.”