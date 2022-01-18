Why Are Bond Yields Rising? Blame Interest Rates

On Jan. 18, the yield on the 10-year bond was 1.8 percent and the yield on the 2-year bond was also over 1 percent. The last time that bonds were at those levels was in January and February 2020.

"The culprit this morning, as it seems to be every day, is interest rates," Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group said in an email to clients obtained by CNN Business.