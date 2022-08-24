Who Could Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness

If the president does announce a “means testing” version of loan forgiveness, here’s how it might work. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) cited reports that Biden would cancel $10,000 or more in federal student debt for any individual earning less than $125,000 or $150,000 annually. (NBC News said it was for $125,000 income or less.) For a household, that eligibility figure is expected to be either below $250,000 or $300,000.