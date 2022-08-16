Dr. Oz’s Crudité Video Isn’t Helping His Claim That He’s a Pennsylvanian

In the video, Oz complains about vegetable prices at his local grocery store, “Wegners,” as he gets crudités for his wife. But as Intelligencer reports, he appears to be conflating the names of the supermarket chains Wegmans and Redner’s. (He also misquotes the prices for the broccoli and the salsa, and broccoli and salsa are a weird combination.)

Oz’s opponent, Democratic nominee John Fetterman, responded to the video on Monday, Aug. 15. and said, “In PA, we call this a… veggie tray,” he tweeted.