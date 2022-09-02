Jan. 6 Committee Asks Newt Gingrich to Testify About 2020 Election Claims

Anyone wondering what happened to Newt Gingrich can see the 79-year-old back in the public eye now, more than two decades after he served as the 50th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and more than a decade after he dropped out of the 2012 presidential race.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Gingrich to voluntarily answer questions about his role in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.