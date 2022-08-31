Labor Day Quotes for Those Working Hard and Those Hardly Working

“I know you’ve heard it a thousand times before. But it’s true—hard work pays off. If you want to be good, you have to practice, practice, practice. If you don’t love something, then don’t do it.” – Ray Bradbury

“Genius begins great works; labor alone finishes them.” – Joseph Joubert

“The artist is nothing without the gift, but the gift is nothing without work.” – Émile Zola

“Nothing ever comes to one that is worth having except as a result of hard work.” – Booker T. Washington