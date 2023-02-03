Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer Source: Hanx for our Troops Facebook Tom Hanks Started a Veteran-Focused Coffee Brand — Where to Buy It By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 3 2023, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

It may be surprising that actor Tom Hanks hasn't given more brand endorsements over his long career. His fairly universal appeal makes him an ideal spokesman, and now he's started a coffee brand featuring his name. Hanx for our Troops is the new premium coffee brand Hanks started, with profits going to veteran organizations. Here's where to buy Tom Hanks's coffee, Hanx.

Hanks, who is one of the most successful actors and producers in Hollywood, certainly has the star power to attract customers to his coffee brand. In addition to Hanks representing the brand, it has a noble purpose: 100 percent of net profits will be given to organizations that serve U.S. veterans and their families.

Source: Getty Tom Hanks recently starred in the film "A Man Called Otto."

What was the inspiration behind Hanx for our Troops?

According to the Hanx website, Hanks wanted to create a brand that supports U.S. troops and their families. "We saw HANX as a way to support Veterans and military families." In serving veterans, the brand says, "We tell their stories, we honor them, we celebrate them, and we’re leaving no one behind."

All profits of sales will go to the partnering veterans' organizations. As Hanks shared to Instagram in November, "All profits means every nickel beyond the making and shipping and such."

Here's where you can buy Hanx for our Troops.

Of course, Hanx for our Troops is available for purchase through its website, GiveHanx.com. The coffee is available in three styles: ground coffee, coffee pods, and just-add-water coffee sticks.

Ground coffee is offered in a dark roast and a medium roast (they're called "First Class Joe"). The coffee Keurig-style pods are available in "Tom's Morning Magic Blend" and "Sgt. Peppermint" as well as "First Class Joe" flavors. You can also choose the convenient coffee sticks, which you can simply add hot water to for a cup of joe. First Class Joe and Tom's Morning Magic Blend are the coffee stick flavors.

Source: Hanx for our Troops FB Coffee pods can be bought in 18-packs, or you can get a 100-pack of First Class Joe.

How much is Hanx for our Troops coffee?

Customers who love their purchases to serve a greater purpose will love the mission behind Hanx for our Troops. As such, they may be willing to spend a bit more for good coffee that also helps people who have served our nation.

One 12-oz. bag of ground coffee is $16. Or you can choose the "Subscribe and Save" option to save 15 percent, making the price $13.60 per package, delivered every 30 days. First Class Joe is 100 percent Arabica Black Roast coffee. The website says the taste has "hints of brown sugar and toasted almonds."

A pack of Hanx with 18 Keurig-compatible coffee pods costs $16 as well. All three Hanx flavors are available, and the 15 percent savings for a monthly subscription is also available.

A 100-unit pack of Tom's Morning Magic Blend runs $75, or $63.75 with a subscribe and save option.

For quick and easy coffee on the go, Hanx coffee sticks come in packs of 10 for $12. You can save 15 percent with a monthly subscription. When in stock, both Tom's Morning Magic Blend and First Class Joe flavors will be available.

Source: Hanx for our Troops FB Coffee drinkers can support veterans along with their coffee purchases.

These veteran-focused organizations will benefit from Hanx coffee.

These are the organizations partnered with Hanx: The Bob Woodruff Foundation, Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, and Student Veterans of America.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation invests in various programs serving service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers. Headstrong is a mental health treatment organization serving veterans and others connected to the military.