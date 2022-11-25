Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer
A woman shopping online
Source: Getty Images

Here Are 10 Cyber Monday Deals to Shop From Your Favorite Retailers

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Nov. 25 2022, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

The holiday season is in full swing and that means shopping is paramount. While most consumers love taking advantage of the notable Black Friday shopping day, others tend to look forward to Cyber Monday. After all, Cyber Monday reigns supreme for delivering deals on small electronics, clothing items, appliances, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone has the option of simply using Google to find the Cyber Monday sales of their choice. However, since time is of the essence when it comes to shopping for specific items, it’s best to have a head start.

With that in mind, we decided to compile 10 Cyber Monday deals from Target and other popular retailers to help you get a jump on Christmas shopping or simply spoil yourself. Keep reading for all the details.

1. Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck

A young child playing with a toy food truck
Source: Target

If you're looking for a toy that will go the distance with your toddlers ranging from 18 to 36 months old, Target's Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck is a great pick. Featuring all the bells and whistles, this toy has three smart stages to boost learning and an interactive prep area, menu cards, and a "magical" cash register for interactive play.

Price: $50.39; originally $62.99 at Target

Article continues below advertisement

2. KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Source: Walmart

Since the holiday season includes indulging in delicious treats, why not up the ante by gifting your loved one a KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer? This kitchen essential features 10 speeds to gently knead, mix, and whip ingredients seamlessly to bring a variety of recipes to life.

Price: $299; originally $419 at Walmart

Article continues below advertisement

3. Home Collection Herring 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set in Navy

Home Collection Herring 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set in Navy
Source: Bed Bath & Beyond

Add some warmth to your bedding with the Home Collection Herring 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set. This set features a quilted pattern that adds style to your space and comes with the essentials for a clean look.

Price: $54.99+ (available in different sizes); originally $74.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Article continues below advertisement

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K
Source: Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a hot buy for many reasons. Aside from the Fire Stick turning your TV into a smart model, it allows you to play music, stream shows, movies, and more with HD quality.

Price: $29.99; originally $49.99 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

5. Apply AirPods Pro 1st Generation

Apply AirPods Pro
Source: Best Buy

An Apple AirPods Pro always comes in handy. This essential features a variety of features that include noise cancellation, and spatial audio. Apple AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant.

Price: $189.99; originally $249.99 at Best Buy

Article continues below advertisement

6. Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother & Glass Carafe

ninja specialty coffee maker with fold away frother glass carafe

Coffee lovers will get plenty of use out of the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother & Glass Carafe. You'll be able to bring your coffee house favorites to life without standing in long lines or dealing with discrepancies with your drinks.

Price: $169.99; originally $189.99 at Kohl's

Article continues below advertisement

7. Calvin Klein Fillmore Hard Side Luggage Set

A Calvin Klein luggage set
Source: Macy's

Prepare to travel in style courtesy of Calvin Klein's Fillmore Luggage Set. This three-piece offering is the perfect option for week-long trips and substitutes as a great weekend bag when necessary.

Price: $219.99; originally $650 at Macy's

Article continues below advertisement

8. Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven
Source: Amazon

Impress your loved ones and show off your culinary skills with Amazon's Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven. This five-in-one appliance can braise, sauté, sear, slow cook, and keep your dishes warm.

Price: $200.95; originally $249.99 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

9. Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Source: Amazon

Get ready to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, or movies with the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. This beauty features the Fire Tv Alexa voice remote for easy navigation, 4K Ultra HD for optimal brightness, and the ability to connect all your devices and subscriptions in one.

Price: $229.99; originally $369.99 on Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

10. Eufy Anker Robot Vacuum

Eufy Anker Robot Vacuum

Lastly, we have a Eufy Anker Robot Vacuum. This product cleans the floors of your space — including hard-to-reach areas — with ease. Plus, it has an accompanying app that also you to control the device from wherever you are.

Price: $149.99; originally $279.99 on Amazon

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

10 Great Black Friday Stocking Stuffers to Watch for This Year

Planning a Disney Vacation on a Budget? 5 Tips to Save Money

Thanksgiving Dinner Doesn't Have to Cost a Fortune — Top Money-Saving Tips

Latest Consumer News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.