Here Are 10 Cyber Monday Deals to Shop From Your Favorite Retailers
The holiday season is in full swing and that means shopping is paramount. While most consumers love taking advantage of the notable Black Friday shopping day, others tend to look forward to Cyber Monday. After all, Cyber Monday reigns supreme for delivering deals on small electronics, clothing items, appliances, and more.
Everyone has the option of simply using Google to find the Cyber Monday sales of their choice. However, since time is of the essence when it comes to shopping for specific items, it’s best to have a head start.
With that in mind, we decided to compile 10 Cyber Monday deals from Target and other popular retailers to help you get a jump on Christmas shopping or simply spoil yourself. Keep reading for all the details.
1. Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck
If you're looking for a toy that will go the distance with your toddlers ranging from 18 to 36 months old, Target's Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin' Up Fun Food Truck is a great pick. Featuring all the bells and whistles, this toy has three smart stages to boost learning and an interactive prep area, menu cards, and a "magical" cash register for interactive play.
Price: $50.39; originally $62.99 at Target
2. KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Since the holiday season includes indulging in delicious treats, why not up the ante by gifting your loved one a KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer? This kitchen essential features 10 speeds to gently knead, mix, and whip ingredients seamlessly to bring a variety of recipes to life.
Price: $299; originally $419 at Walmart
3. Home Collection Herring 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set in Navy
Add some warmth to your bedding with the Home Collection Herring 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set. This set features a quilted pattern that adds style to your space and comes with the essentials for a clean look.
Price: $54.99+ (available in different sizes); originally $74.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a hot buy for many reasons. Aside from the Fire Stick turning your TV into a smart model, it allows you to play music, stream shows, movies, and more with HD quality.
Price: $29.99; originally $49.99 on Amazon
5. Apply AirPods Pro 1st Generation
An Apple AirPods Pro always comes in handy. This essential features a variety of features that include noise cancellation, and spatial audio. Apple AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant.
Price: $189.99; originally $249.99 at Best Buy
6. Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother & Glass Carafe
Coffee lovers will get plenty of use out of the Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother & Glass Carafe. You'll be able to bring your coffee house favorites to life without standing in long lines or dealing with discrepancies with your drinks.
Price: $169.99; originally $189.99 at Kohl's
7. Calvin Klein Fillmore Hard Side Luggage Set
Prepare to travel in style courtesy of Calvin Klein's Fillmore Luggage Set. This three-piece offering is the perfect option for week-long trips and substitutes as a great weekend bag when necessary.
Price: $219.99; originally $650 at Macy's
8. Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven
Impress your loved ones and show off your culinary skills with Amazon's Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven. This five-in-one appliance can braise, sauté, sear, slow cook, and keep your dishes warm.
Price: $200.95; originally $249.99 on Amazon
9. Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Get ready to watch your favorite sports teams, TV shows, or movies with the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. This beauty features the Fire Tv Alexa voice remote for easy navigation, 4K Ultra HD for optimal brightness, and the ability to connect all your devices and subscriptions in one.
Price: $229.99; originally $369.99 on Amazon
10. Eufy Anker Robot Vacuum
Lastly, we have a Eufy Anker Robot Vacuum. This product cleans the floors of your space — including hard-to-reach areas — with ease. Plus, it has an accompanying app that also you to control the device from wherever you are.
Price: $149.99; originally $279.99 on Amazon