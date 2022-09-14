Survey Junkie Rewards Consumer Opinions With Cash and Gift Cards: Is It Legit?
Survey Junkie is one of many paid-survey websites that offer rewards for consumer opinions. Specifically, Survey Junkie points can be redeemed for cash — via PayPal or bank transfer — or gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sephora, Starbucks, Visa, and iTunes. And Survey Junkie members can cash out when they reach 500 points or $5 in rewards. But is the website too good to be true? Is Survey Junkie legit?
From reviews from both journalists and consumers, it seems like Survey Junkie is the real deal… though it might not be as profitable as you might like. “After testing out Survey Junkie, I can confirm that the online survey site is 100% legit and not a scam,” Michael Timmermann, founder of Michael Saves, wrote for Clark.com in 2020. “But I also don’t think this is a way for you to make more than a few dollars a day.”
Survey Junkie gets good marks from some consumer sites.
On Trustpilot, Survey Junkie gets an “excellent” score of 4.3/5 stars, with 67 percent of 38,939 reviews awarding the site five stars. “I really enjoy doing most of the surveys, except the ones where I fill out all the info, then it locks up and I lose my earned points,” one user says. “Other than that, I like making a little extra money.”
Survey Junkie gets a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with which the company has been an accredited business since 2017. In its explanation for the B rating, BBB notes that there have been 1,100 complaints filed against Survey Junkie.
Reviewers say Survey Junkie “completely legit” and a “straightforward rewards system.”
The website has gotten positive reviews from outlets around the web, too. “Survey Junkie has a well-designed platform, straightforward rewards system, and better survey vetting than any other site I used,” observes NerdWallet’s Max Ramirez.
Millennial Money’s Grant Sabatier notes that Survey Junkie is one of the oldest and most trusted paid survey websites. “Like any survey site, won’t replace your full-time job; however, it is a completely legit way to make extra money in your free time,” Sabatier adds.
Some customers have gripes with Survey Junkie.
On the business review website Sitejabber, Survey Junkie gets a consumer rating of 1.75 stars out of 5 after 266 reviews. “I gathered about 2,000 points in surveys, which comes out to $20,” one user wrote in a one-star review. “Each time I put in my bank info, I got that same crap message about some sort of ‘problem’ and to contact customer service. There is no customer service.”
Another user gave Survey Junkie two stars. “They will get you to answer a lot of questions in a survey then suddenly tell you the survey is ‘full’ or you don’t qualify,” that user complained.
And a third user left a three-star review, writing, “I have used SJ for a couple years now and had no problems until now. All of a sudden, I don’t get any surveys and can’t get a payout for $13.09 because my ‘account needs a review,’ but I can’t get an answer from customer support to do that. I hope their problems are solved soon because I was really happy with them before.”