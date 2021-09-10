Paid2Tap Claims to Be the #1 Earning App—Is It Real?

It’s common to see apps that allow people to make money from their phones. We see advertisements on social media and public figures endorse the apps. The companies use many other tactics to persuade us. Some of the biggest passive income apps in the world like Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and Rakuten offer a variety of ways to earn money with some of the simplest tasks.

The tasks might include taking surveys, doing your routine shopping, referring friends, playing games, downloading apps, testing products, and other tasks that you might do normally but never get rewarded for.

As earning apps have become more popular, people have found ways to make a form of income, whether it be some pocket change or an income that equates to part-time or full-time work. Especially if you have a large following, it will be easier to get referrals and companies might reach out to you for endorsements. These apps provide different types of rewards that you can earn like cash, crypto, gift cards, and free products.

The possibilities seem endless with earning apps, but sometimes they can be too good to be true. There are fraudulent earning apps that claim you can earn rewards with them, but then users never get paid or they end up in some type of scam. It can be difficult to determine which apps are fraudulent, especially if you're eager to earn free rewards. One app that has created a buzz lately is Paid2Tap. At first glance, the app looks promising, but we'll take a closer look to see if it's legit.

What is Paid2Tap? Paid2Tap is an earning app that claims to be the #1 earning network. The platform doesn't say if it's #1 in the U.S. or in the world. Paid2Tap pays you to invite friends to the app, test out free apps and games, and more. To get started, you create an account and receive a $25 sign-up bonus. When you share your referral link with others, you'll receive $2 when they click the link and $10 when they sign up. There are instant withdrawals that can be made to your account on PayPal, CashApp, Venmo, Zelle, and other platforms. Paid2Tap says that it has over 550,000 affiliates across "four continents." The platform has reached all of the regions of the world with 1 million shares since it launched. That statement is contradicting because how can you reach all of the regions of the world if you've only had affiliates in four out of the seven continents? Paid2Tap says that it sends out over 7,000 payments every day, and the average monthly pay of its members is $8,150. If we assume that the monthly average is true, there could be a monumental labor shortage looming.