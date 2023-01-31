Disney Genie Plus Carries Many Benefits — But Is It Worth the Extra Cost?

If you’re looking to get the most out of your Disney World experience, you might consider pairing the Disney Genie and Disney Genie Plus services with your trip. Built right into the Disneyland app, Disney Genie is a free tool that provides you with a personalized itinerary and forecasted wait times for attractions. Disney Genie Plus, however, carries a fee. Is Genie Plus worth it?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

We all know how expensive (yet enjoyable) trips to Disney World can be which is why it's understandable for you to question whether you should pay for Disney Genie Plus. But, before you forgo the feature, let’s take a look at how much it costs and the benefits it carries.

What is Disney Genie Plus?

Genie Plus is an additional feature you can add to the Disney Genie service, all of which can be accessed in the Disneyland mobile app. Once purchased, Genie Plus lets you skip waiting in long attraction lines by selecting a window for the next available Lightning Lane entrance. If you’ve ever purchased a FastPass while visiting Disney, Genie Plus is similar to this.

Article continues below advertisement

How much is Disney Genie Plus per day?

Disney is a magical place but the attraction lines are dreadful. If you’d rather skip the line (for most attractions, not all), you can purchase Genie Plus. Prices for Disney Genie Plus start at $25 per ticket, per day, though they do vary based on the date you visit.

How does Genie Plus work?

If you purchase Genie Plus, you’ll be able to choose a time when the Lightning Lane is available for you to visit a particular attraction. This can all be done through the Disneyland app. When your time comes to enjoy the attraction, you can skip the long wait by going through the Lightning Lane. It’s worth noting that Genie Plus users are limited to one Lightning Lane selection per attraction per day.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you want to experience as many Disney attractions as possible without spending your entire day in lines, Genie Plus might be worth it for you. You may just need to consider adjusting your budget for food and Disney novelties.

What are the benefits of Genie Plus?

Genie Plus carries plenty of benefits, in addition to letting you avoid long wait times at select attractions. It also lets you purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for rides that are excluded from the service. Here's a look at the other benefits you get when you purchase Disney Genie Plus:

Article continues below advertisement

Unlimited access to Disney PhotoPass download – With Genie Plus, you’ll be able to download and share the photos you took at attractions or dining locations.

Access interactive Disney PhotoPass lenses – Experience augmented reality effects while visiting Disney with the collection of lenses Genie Plus lets you access.

Listen to audio tales – Listen to fun facts and get the scoop on what happens behind the scenes at Disney while you venture through the park.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the difference between the Disney FastPass and Disney Genie Plus?

Disney Genie Plus and the Disney FastPass, which was later replaced with MaxPass, are very similar. With both services, guests could schedule a time to visit an attraction and skip the line once they arrive. However, Disney Genie and Genie Plus did replace those services.