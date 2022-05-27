Rights to Winnie the Pooh Have Lapsed — Who Owns It Now?

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is based on the story of Pooh and Piglet “going on a rampage after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin.” Without food and Robin to be there to care for them, Pooh and Piglet go “back to their animal roots” and are “no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey,” Waterfield shared with Variety.