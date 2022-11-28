Check Out the Hottest Cyber Monday Clothing Deals
Cyber Monday isn’t just reserved for tech and electronics discounts, but for all kinds of online shopping. You can find many deals on clothes this Cyber Monday, and here are some of the best ones to check out. Cyber Monday deals on clothes are found at retailers like Nordstrom Rack, Madewell, Macy’s, and many more.
Whatever your favorite clothing retailer is, be sure to check online. Chances are they're having sales on a number of popular products only on Cyber Monday.
Nordstrom Rack Is Offering Clothes at Cyber Monday Discounts
Cyber Monday brings online sales on clothes from Nordstrom Rack. Clothing brands like Moschino, Burberry, and Chloe are discounted by up to 60 percent through Nov. 28. Free shipping is available on all orders over $89 as well.
A few sales highlighted include:
Levi’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket, down to $90 from $150
Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Leather Tote, down to $239 from $399
Madewell Clothes Are Also up to 60 Percent Off
Use the savings code CLICK to save up to 60 percent at Madewell. Many other styles are 50 percent off.
Perfect Vintage Flare Jean, Wrenford Wash: $128 down to $64
Sadler Turtleneck Sweater: $110 down to $44
Saks Fifth Avenue Has Clothes Deals on Cyber Monday
Shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue can save shoppers plenty of money on designer clothing this Cyber Monday. You may get up to $500 off using the code CYBER22SF. A few example sale items:
Lafayette 148 New York pleated midi-dress: $898 down to $404.10
Beatriz Camacho Cotu Seashell Print Open Back Dress: $875 down to $349.99
Spanx Is Offering 20 Percent off Everything
Spanx has shapewear and other apparel at 20 percent off. Faux leather leggings are down to $78.40 from the original $98 price. The Perfect Sheath Dress is down to $158.40 from $198.
Ugg Brand Shoes Are Another Cyber Monday Deal
At Ugg, you can find great Cyber Monday deals on footwear. The Classic Clear Mini, a waterproof version of the classic Ugg boot, is now about $82–$88, down from $160.
Allbirds Has Carbon-Neutral Shoes on Sale
Are you looking for carbon-neutral footwear? Allbirds has its machine-washable wool runners on sale for $89 (down from the original price of $110. The lightweight Women’s Tree Pipers, made from eucalyptus fibers, are $74, marked down from $105.
Some Eddie Bauer Apparel Is Discounted by 50 Percent
A Chutes Microfleece Shirt is discounted by 50 percent to $40 from the original $80 price. Looking for a great men's coat? The Powder Search 2.0 3-in-1 Down Jacket, normally $359, is marked down to $179.50. You can also get $10 off a $25 order by signing up for Eddie Bauer emails.
Hill House Home Has Women’s Apparel at 30 Percent Off
Use the code 30FORYOU to save 30 percent at Hill House Home. Its Crepe Ellie Nap Dress, a favorite, is down by 37 percent to $95 from $150.
Alo Is Offering Up to 70 Percent off Athletic Wear
Check out these athletic and athleisure deals from Aloyoga.com, at between 30 percent and 70 percent off:
Airbrush Legging: $39 (from $98)
Alosoft Protection Turtleneck: $46 (from $78)
Alosoft Finesse Long Sleeve Top: $44 (from $74)
Urban Outfitters Clothes Are 30 Percent off for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday, Urban Outfitters is offering 30 percent off your entire order, plus 50 percent off cold-weather apparel.
Faye Jersey Knit Beanie: $10 (from $15)
Katin Campbell Jacket: $64.99 (from $129)
Lululemon Has Sales on Athleisure for Cyber Monday
Get discounts on the popular Lululemon brand for both women and men on Cyber Monday. Leggings, running shoes, jackets, joggers, and more are discounted for this major sale day.