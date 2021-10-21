Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Is Back to Billionaire Status

The success story of Sara Blakely, creator of women’s shapewear company Spanx, continues to inspire entrepreneurs, especially women. The company she founded with just $5,000 of her own savings in 2000 grew rapidly to make her a billionaire—the youngest self-made female billionaire as named by Forbes—by 2012 at age 41.

The newly announced deal with Blackstone values Spanx at $1.2 billion, making Blakely once again a billionaire.

Spanx's sale price to Blackstone

Despite waning pandemic sales, the company has begun to bounce back, and now a private equity company is buying a majority stake in Spanx. Blakely will remain involved in the company as a significant shareholder but is selling most of it to Blackstone in a deal valuing the company at $1.2 billion.

On Oct. 20, the deal for Blackstone to buy Spanx was announced, valuing Spanx at $1.2 billion. Blakely will be the company’s executive chairperson following the deal. The stake Blakely will retain in the company is unknown and could be as much as 49 percent.

