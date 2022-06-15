Buying These Items at Costco Can Keep Your Expenses Low

Rice

Rice has a long shelf life and can be stored in your home for months without needing to be refrigerated. At Costco, you can buy jasmine, brown, and white rice in bulk. (The retailer currently offers a 25 lb bag of jasmine rice for $21.99, though that price can vary by location.) Just keep in mind that these large sacks of rice can be heavy and you may need to bring someone along to help carry your items.