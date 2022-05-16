Costco Stock Split May Be Coming After More Than Two Decades

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) hasn’t increased the cost of its hot dog combo (still $1.50) or rotisserie chicken (still $4.99) despite burgeoning inflation over the years. The optics of keeping prices for these quintessential items at a lower cost is worth the money, the company has said. However, the price of COST stock is rising, up more than 187 percent in five years ending May 16, 2022. That’s why some investors predict a Costco stock split is coming.