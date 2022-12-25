Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Consumer
A woman shopping at Target
Source: Getty Images

Be Sure to Watch for Great Sales the Day After Christmas

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Dec. 25 2022, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

'Tis the season for spending! The holiday season is upon us and consumers are making it a point to get last-minute gifts before the Christmas season ends. Retailers and e-commerce sites have made things very easy for folks hoping to satisfy the wants and needs of their loved ones via Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, most folks believe that the shopping season continues throughout the Christmas holiday.

Article continues below advertisement

With that in mind, many consumers are wondering how long the sales will stick around. After all, there are folks that may miss the deadline for purchasing gifts and may need extra time. On the other hand, the little ones may be excited to start spending their Christmas money. So, are there sales the day after Christmas? Here’s what we know.

A woman Christmas shopping
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

There Will Be Sales the Day After Christmas Ranging From Holiday Decor to Clothing

Good news consumers! It appears that there will be multiple sales from different retailers after Christmas.

Deal News reports that it's pretty customary for many retailers to offer sales the day after Christmas. There will be sales throughout the end of the holiday season, so be sure to check with your favorite stores.

Additionally, some retailers and brands — primarily in the beauty and personal care industry — make it a point to have dedicated Christmas Day sales.

Article continues below advertisement
People in a shopping district
Source: Getty Images

So, while we can say for certain there will be some deals after Christmas, they may or may not be the day after Christmas.

Some brands make it a point to keep sales in full swing through the holiday season, which includes after Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

Retailers Like Amazon, Target, and Sephora Are Notorious for Having Sales Before and After Christmas

The great perk about the holiday shopping season is that there are many options to choose from. Folks who have their mind set on scooping up electronics may want to watch Amazon.

The online shopping hub is known for having sales on everything from Apple AirPods to smart TVs.

A person looking at a 49 percent off sale sign
Source: GETTY IMAGES
Article continues below advertisement

On the flip side, Target offers a bit of everything ranging from electronics, to home decor, beauty and personal care, among other items.

Many retailers make it a point to get rid of all of their inventory after Christmas in order to welcome new products and items. So, it’s the perfect time to curate a shopping trip after spending time with your loved ones.

And of course, Sephora pulls out all the stops on the beauty front. In many cases, the sales were already in motion before Christmas. However, the retailer usually offers mini-sized items and sets during the season.

Article continues below advertisement
A person holding a shopping bag
Source: Getty Images

All in all, sales are inevitable during the Christmas season. However, it’s important to keep an eye out for specific retailers so you can take advantage and help your dollar stretch, including the day after Christmas.

Advertisement
More from Market Realist

Need Cheap Gifts for Coworkers? Great Gifts Under $5

Need a Christmas Gift for a Teenage Girl Who Has Everything? Consider These Items

Latest Consumer News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.