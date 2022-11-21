Top 10 Black Friday Cell Phone Deals — Are They Worth It?
With Thanksgiving this week, retailers have been preparing for Black Friday for months. Many major retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon listed their first “Black Friday” ads back in October. Here’s a look at 10 Black Friday cell phone deals for 2022.
Black Friday brings discounts on older models as well as the latest technology, and many retailers have sweet trade-in deals. Remember that Cyber Monday could bring equally impressive cell phone deals.
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
For current Samsung smartphone users, trading up to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone may be worth it on Black Friday. The company has an option for generous discounts if you choose to trade in older Samsung devices, or you can simply get a discount on the new Flip4 phone without a trade.
Original Price: $1,059
Sale Price (without trade-in): $859
Sale price with trade-in: $909, plus discounts on up to two traded qualifying devices
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Another Samsung phone is on sale for Black Friday. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an S pen. You can get $300 off this 128GB model on Black Friday at Amazon.
Original Price: $1,1999
Sale Price: $899.99
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone is hailed by some as an effective miniature tablet. It’s higher priced at nearly $1,800, but for Black Friday, you can score this folding phone from Amazon for $1,399.99.
Original Price: $1,799.99
Sale Price: $1,399.99
4. Google Pixel 6 Pro
Among Google’s 6th-generation of Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has a Titan M2 chip, a 50 mp main camera, a 48 mp telephoto camera, a 12 mp wide-angle lens, and an 11 mp selfie camera.
Original Price: $899
Sale Price: $645
5. Motorola Moto G Stylus
This Android smartphone comes with a stylus and a large screen. It has a 48MP camera and is compatible with a number of cell carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and T Mobile. This one is 50 percent off for Black Friday, so you can’t get a much better deal.
Original Price: $399.99
Sale Price: $199.99
6. Apple iPhone 14
Apple is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the iPhone 14 for Black Friday. Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off with trade-in of an old or damaged phone, plus an Unlimited plan. Verizon is also giving $200 for you to switch carriers.
Original Prices: $799 (128GB), 899.99 (256GB), or $1,099.99 (512GB)
Sale Prices: up to $800 off with trade-in
7. Apple iPhone SE 2022
You can get an affordable prepaid phone plan with Visible Wireless, purchase an iPhone SE 2022, and get a $250 gift card to use online.
8. Cricket Wireless Samsung Galaxy A03s
Various prepaid Cricket Wireless Samsung phones are discounted at Walmart for Black Friday. The Cricket Wireless Samsung Galaxy A03s with 32GB is an extremely affordable option.
Original Price: $79
Sale Price: $69.88
9. Verizon is offering freebies with the purchase of Android smartphones.
If you buy select Android smartphones with Verizon, like the Galaxy S22 series or Google Pixel 6 or 6a, you can get credit towards great bonuses like a Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, or Pixel Buds Pro. This is an early deal that ends Nov. 23.
10. Mint Mobile is offering three months of service for free.
If you’re more inclined towards the budget end of cell phones, you can get three months of service for free by switching to Mint Mobile. You just need to buy a three-month plan.
Be sure to research any cell phone carriers and phones before buying. While plenty of Black Friday cell phone deals are worth it, you want to get the right device for you (or a loved one). Your purchase decision shouldn't be based solely on the sale price.