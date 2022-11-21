Top 10 Black Friday Cell Phone Deals — Are They Worth It?

Apple is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the iPhone 14 for Black Friday. Alternatively, you can get up to $800 off with trade-in of an old or damaged phone, plus an Unlimited plan. Verizon is also giving $200 for you to switch carriers.

Original Prices: $799 (128GB), 899.99 (256GB), or $1,099.99 (512GB)

Sale Prices: up to $800 off with trade-in