Target Has Expanded Far and Wide, But Is It In Other Countries?By Jennifer Farrington
Mar. 28 2022, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Many of the retail stores and food establishments found in the U.S. have dozens of locations abroad. Take Starbucks for instance. If you were to travel to China or Germany, you wouldn’t have to forgo your favorite beverage every morning as there are several Starbucks locations sprinkled throughout both countries.
But, what about Target — the retailer we have grown to love and depend on?
Has Target taken its red bullseye logo outside of the U.S.? And if so, what other countries can the retailer be found in?
Sorry folks, Target currently doesn’t have any retail stores operating outside of the U.S.
Target has grown into one of the most reliable U.S. retail stores yet. And if you’re lucky enough to stumble upon a Super Target, well then, you’re in for a real treat.
While the retailer is certainly recognized as one many Americans will openly profess their love for (particularly for its wide selection of affordable products), it has others questioning why there aren’t any locations outside of the U.S. Although Target has yet to expand outside of U.S. territory, it does support global shipping.
In Oct. 2015, Target announced that it had launched an international version of its website, which could be accessed by both U.S. and international shoppers in more than 200 countries.
The retailer stated that any U.S. shoppers who used their international website — Intl.Target.com — would only be able to shop about half of the inventory Target.com offered.
While it appears Target’s international website may no longer be operational, at least when trying to visit it from the U.S., certain products on Target.com offer international shipping, though the selection is much slimmer than what you would find on the retailer’s U.S. website.
If Target doesn’t have any retail stores abroad, why is there a chain of stores called Target in Australia?
If you’ve come across Target Australia, you should know it has no affiliation with Target Corporation U.S. While the Australian retailer uses nearly the same logo as Target U.S. it's actually a part of the Wesfarmers Ltd group, the conglomerate that owns rights to Kmart Australia.
How many Target stores are currently open and operating in the United States?
As unfortunate as it may be that Target does not have any locations in other countries aside from the U.S., there are plenty of locations international shoppers can visit should they come to America.
Target currently has 1,926 stores located in various parts of the United States and 49 distribution centers.
According to Target’s website, its corporate headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minn. Additionally, Target has one global capabilities center in Bengaluru, India, and over a dozen sourcing offices globally.
While it doesn’t seem likely for Target to take its brand overseas anytime soon, it is making some changes to its current U.S.-based stores.
In March 2022, Target shared details on its “most sustainable store yet.” The store, which is located in Vista, Calif., has allowed Target to take one step closer to “achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.”