Will Banks Be Open on New Year's Eve This Year? Some May But With Limited Hours

The national banks that typically follow this schedule include:

Chase Bank

Citibank

TD Bank

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

PNC Bank

Depending on where you live, you might not find a Truist bank open on NYE 2022 as some will close for the day.

If you plan on going to the bank on Saturday (NYE), be sure to contact your local branch to confirm its New Year’s Eve hours before heading over.