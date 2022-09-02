Top Labor Day Fun Facts to Learn on This Three-Day Weekend

Per records, McGuire proposed in 1882 a “general holiday for the laboring classes” in celebration of “who from rude nature have delved and carved all the grandeur we behold”

But when President Grover Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill into law, a Paterson Morning Call op-ed said that “the souvenir pen should go to Alderman Matthew Maguire of this city, who is the undisputed author of Labor Day as a holiday.”