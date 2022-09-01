How to Get the Circle K Gas Discount Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
As inflation has soared in 2022, high gas prices worldwide have pinched budgets even further. U.S. fuel customers may be able to catch a break on their fuel fill-up at Circle K stations. This discount of 40 cents off per gallon is a pretty sweet deal, but it’s only available at participating Circle K locations for a limited time on Sept. 1. Here’s how to get the Circle K gas discount.
If you’re getting ready for some Labor Day travel, Thursday, Sept. 1 could be the ideal time to fill up your chosen vehicle. Circle K, which has over 3,600 U.S. locations that sell Circle K branded fuel, is offering 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in whatever the local time zone is.
The Circle K discount is only from 4 p.m.–7 p.m. Sept. 1.
The Circle K gas discount will be available on Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gas station chain is calling its promotion “Circle K Fuel Day.” Though not technically a Labor Day sale, it’s timed nicely for customers who might like to take a road trip over the three-day weekend.
In a corporate press release, Nathan Woodland, Circle K’s head of North America Category Fuels, stated, “It has been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note.” More discounts in September are to come as well.
You must be in line before 7 p.m. to receive the Circle K discount.
With such a short window of time, customers will have to act quickly to score this gas deal. Customers arriving from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. will be able to buy the discounted fuel. The company stated that anyone who is in line for fuel before 7 p.m. will receive the 40-cent-per-gallon discount.
Customers need to be sure they are going to a participating Circle K location that sells Circle K-branded fuel. You can use the online store locator on the company's website or check for the Circle K symbol on fuel pumps.
The 40-cent discount will be available “in certain states in accordance with applicable laws,” so there may be Circle K locations where you won’t get the discount, or not in the full amount. If uncertain, you can also check the price displayed at the fuel pump — that price will reflect the discount during the applicable time frame.
As of Sept. 1, AAA reports that the average national gas price is $3.829 per gallon. In California, the average cost is $5.252, while in Texas, the average is $3.344. For a 20-gallon fill-up, a customer could save $8.00 with the Circle K discount.
Circle K’s Easy Pay is another way to save.
Circle K also has its Easy Pay option that can save you money at the pump. Get an Easy Pay card, link it to your checking account, and use it as a debit card at Circle K stations. Using this option will save you 30 cents per gallon on the first 100 gallons purchased or the first 60 days and 10 cents per gallon thereafter.