What Happened to BB&T Bank, and Is It Still in Business?

In Feb. 2022, over 6,000 SunTrust and BB&T signs at branches, ATMs, and other offices were changed to Truist signs. Also, SunTrust client products were transitioned to Truist, and Truist commercial and consumer products were made available in SunTrust branches. SunTrust debit cards were also changed to Truist. In March, SunTrust and BB&T mortgages were renamed Truist mortgages.