Is Mail Delivered on New Year’s Eve? How End-of-Year Holidays Impact Mail Delivery
With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) and New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, many wonder how the end-of-year holidays will impact mail delivery. Will USPS and other mail carriers still deliver mail on New Year’s Eve?
If you’re waiting for your end-of-year bonus to arrive in the mail or simply want to know what the mail delivery schedule looks like around New Year’s Eve, keep reading for an overview of the schedule USPS, FedEx, and UPS follow around the end-of-the-year holidays.
Will USPS be delivering mail on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day?
If you’re expecting mail on Dec. 31, 2022 (New Year’s Eve), you’re in luck, as USPS will deliver regular mail on this day. While local post offices will be open on NYE 2022, they may have extended or limited hours. You’ll want to check with your local post office to find out what its hours of operation are on New Year’s Eve.
USPS will also be picking up mail dropped off at blue collection boxes on NYE 2022. If you want your mail picked up from a blue collection drop box on New Year’s Eve, be sure to drop it off before noon, as this will be the final collection time for this particular day.
Moving on to New Year’s Day 2023 (Jan. 1), USPS locations will be closed and remain closed on Jan. 2, 2022, as this is when New Year’s Day is officially observed. USPS will not deliver regular mail on Jan. 1 or 2, nor will it collect mail from blue collection boxes.
It is worth noting that USPS Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2, though deliveries will only be made in limited areas.
FedEx will offer limited services on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2023.
According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, certain FedEx services will be available on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On NYE 2022, FedEx Ground will be closed, though FedEx Express will offer modified services, including early on-call pickups in some areas. Regarding FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx won’t be picking up any packages on New Year’s Eve but will be making deliveries as usual.
FedEx SameDay City, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks will all be open on New Year’s Eve.
Turning our attention to New Year’s Day, the only services FedEx will be providing on Jan. 1, 2023, include FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx SameDay City (modified). Although FedEx will resume most services on Jan. 2, FedEx Express and FedEx Freight will remain closed on this day. Therefore, you might begin receiving some packages from FedEx on Jan. 2.
Does UPS deliver packages on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day 2023?
UPS will only be providing delivery services for UPS Air and International Air packages on NYE 2022. These include:
- UPS Next Day Early
- UPS Next Day Air
- UPS Next Day Saver
- UPS 2nd Day Air A.M.
- UPS 2nd Day Air
- UPS Worldwide Express Plus
- UPS Worldwide Express
- UPS Worldwide Saver
- UPS Worldwide Expedited
If you want to schedule a pickup on New Year’s Eve for any of the services listed above, you’ll need to prearrange the pickup no later than Dec. 29, 2022. If any UPS Next Day Air packages are picked up (given you prearranged for it), they will be scheduled for delivery on Jan. 3. 2023.
Like most mail delivery service providers, UPS will be closed on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2023) and the following day, Jan. 2. UPS will resume its normal pickup and delivery services on Jan. 3.