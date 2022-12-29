Is Mail Delivered on New Year’s Eve? How End-of-Year Holidays Impact Mail Delivery

Moving on to New Year’s Day 2023 (Jan. 1), USPS locations will be closed and remain closed on Jan. 2, 2022, as this is when New Year’s Day is officially observed. USPS will not deliver regular mail on Jan. 1 or 2, nor will it collect mail from blue collection boxes.

It is worth noting that USPS Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2, though deliveries will only be made in limited areas.