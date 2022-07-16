Tesla Superchargers Will Be Available to Non-Tesla EVs Very Soon

Tesla was already considered to be a dominant force in the automotive industry for leading the charge into an EV future. Other brands came out with a few EVs here and there and even hybrid cars such as the Toyota Prius or Rivian. As more Tesla cars were seen on the road, other car brands had to shift with the demand and create their own hybrid or all-EV model. The demand will soon increase even more now that Tesla Superchargers won't just be for Teslas anymore.