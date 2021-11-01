The Biden Administration is Focusing Its Efforts on These 4 Priorities

At the start of his presidential term in Jan. 2021, Joe Biden identified several issues his administration considered to be “immediate priorities.” Nearly 10 months into his presidency, many wonder whether Biden was successful at addressing these issues, has diverted away from them, or has shifted its focus to new and more pressing issues.

What's the Biden administration giving most attention to today? Did any of those priorities get swept under the rug?

The Biden administration remains heavily focused on beating the COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, the issue is still drawing a substantial amount of attention from the Biden administration. Part of Biden’s initial plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic was to get the unvaccinated vaccinated. Since April 19, 2021, vaccines have been made available to anyone aged 16 and older (May 2021 for those aged 12 and older).

At the end of Aug. 2021, more than half of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated (52.6 percent), according to the Mayo Clinic. As of Oct. 28, 2021, that percentage had increased to 57.9 percent. Individuals between the ages of 65 and 74 remain the highest age group to be fully vaccinated in the U.S., with those aged 75 and older right behind.

In addition to expanding the fully vaccinated population, the Biden administration is issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, one of which is scheduled to take effect soon. The new rule will require employers with 100 or more employees to “ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated” or test the unvaccinated weekly.

