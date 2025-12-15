ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds

The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
President Trump in the Oval office (Cover Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
President Trump in the Oval office (Cover Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

President Trump's tariffs have been facing a backlash from businesses, ire over rising prices, and legal scrutiny in the Supreme Court. More than 100 companies, including Costco, Revlon, Kawasaki, and Toyota, are suing the Trump administration over the 'reciprocal' tariffs, seeking refunds should the Supreme Court declare the tariffs unlawful, as reported by Forbes. The lawsuits challenge the President's authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), claiming only Congress can set tariffs. Lower courts have ruled against the administration, and the case is now before the Supreme Court after oral arguments in November 2025. Companies, fearing risk to their refund rights once U.S. Customs and Border Protection finalizes their payments, are approaching courts separately for refunds. 

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ShaunL)

Hence, the Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions, which might make it more difficult for businesses to get their funds back if the Supreme Court overturns the tariffs. Attorney Brett Johnson stated during a recent advising webinar for importers that Customs and Border Protection is apparently accelerating the transmission of this money and rejecting pleas to delay final tariff payments.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Tony Gulotta of Ryan, a tax consulting firm, claimed that control over the timing of refunds is made possible by the Trump administration's plan. A shop in Issaquah, Washington, and other businesses recently asked the U.S. Court of International Trade to hear oral arguments on an injunction to prevent Customs and Border Protection from eliminating tariffs. The Department of Justice objected to this request, arguing that if the tariffs, which are presently under "active consideration" by the Supreme Court, are declared unlawful, the court might still grant refunds.

Source: GettyImages | Kevin Dietsch Staff
(Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Kevin Dietsch Staff) 

After lower courts rejected the administration's position, the justices heard oral arguments on cases challenging tariffs on November 5. The possibility of tariff invalidation is increased by the conservative majority of the court's doubts about the legitimacy of pursuing trade wars under the 1977 law. Companies are aware that CBP's previous liquidation extension processes, which are evaluated on an individual basis, are not publicly disclosed. Customs authorities have generally permitted flexibility in tariff disputes, protecting refund rights until legal results are decided, according to trade attorneys. 

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong
(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong) 

The Trump administration refused to take charge of the situation and did not acknowledge CBP's liquidation. As of October 31, tariffs had brought in nearly $88 billion. Few importers have filed complaints at the CIT, and trade lawyers disagree on whether businesses should file claims right away to obtain refunds for tariffs that have been rejected. They also disagree on the possible scope of government payments. “It would be, I think, a political mistake to seek to deny refunds if the Supreme Court found that there was no basis to begin with to impose the tariffs,” Alan Wolff, a former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization and former U.S. trade official, stated, before adding, “The idea that the government could act without legal authority and provide no remedy is not going to be acceptable.”

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)
(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tim Boyle)

However, Costco's court filing stated that CBP rejected its request to postpone liquidation before the Dec. 15 deadline. According to reports from other businesses, such as Bumble Bee and Revlon, CBP has refused to prolong liquidation for entries that are subject to IEEPA duties. Companies that have sued the Trump administration have expressed worry over the rising trend and demanded strict action ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

More on Market Realist:

Trump admin set to make major changes to Social Security in 2026 — here are the key details

Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans

Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
6 minutes ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
3 hours ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
23 hours ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
1 day ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
1 day ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," a fan reacted to the father-son duo.
1 day ago
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 days ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 days ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
4 days ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
4 days ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
4 days ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
4 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
4 days ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
4 days ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
4 days ago