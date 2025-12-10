'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round

"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Keisha Bell caught the attention of fans with her dance moves while she celebrated her win. Bell decided to groove on the stage after winning big in the bonus round. Before that, she had won a million-dollar wedge and an extra letter. Bell also secured a luxurious trip to Antigua, and finally, she entered the Bonus Round with a total of $32,266.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Keisha Bell on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Bell had a great start after winning the first toss-up to earn $1,000. She later dominated the second toss-up as well. Bell continued to lead, accumulating $12,950. She then secured a trip to Antigua worth $9,216, bringing her total to $23,166. Bell made an easy entry into the Bonus Round after winning the triple toss-up, which added another $2,000 to her earnings. With $32,266 and the Million Dollar Wedge, Bell walked into the final round with confidence.

Vanna White and contestant Keisha Bell on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"We've replaced the $100,000 envelope with the million-dollar envelope," host Ryan Seacrest reminded Bell. "Just focus on that million," he added. Bell chose "Person" as the category and received the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, E. She then chose M, C, H, A as additional consonants and a vowel, and also used her wild card to add the letter F. The puzzle board gave enough hints because it displayed "C, _, M,_,_, T, E, R,_H,_,_." Bell didn't even take a nanosecond to guess the right answer, which was "Computer Whiz," as soon as the clock started ticking.

Vanna White and contestant Keisha Bell on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Bell completed the Bonus Round, emerging as the winner of $40,000 after what seemed like a dry spell. This brought her grand total to $72,266. Bell broke out into adorable dance moves after Seacrest declared her extra winnings. "Not the million but $40,000," the host reacted. He then showed her where the million-dollar envelope was on the wheel, acknowledging she got close but couldn't win it. "Got close, but a big night," Seacrest concluded.

Vanna White and contestant Keisha Bell on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans couldn't agree more and were happy for Bell. "It's about time we finally got a win tonight. Way to go Keisha!!!"@myles-spikewebby8519 summed the electrifying moment. "Congratulations Keisha on winning the bonus round and 72k", @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "No million but we’ll take $40K tonight," @sammylerman7136 agreed.

Contestant Keisha Bell on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Wow, what a fantastic player!!!" @loveforeignaccents praised. "Keisha got the answer right, but... her joy was halved with the $40,000 minimum. There was no confetti," @sy-kd6km complained. "The $1,000,000 was under the I in AMERICA," @chris.twentynine pointed out.

You can watch the joyful moments here.

