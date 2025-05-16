'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong

ECONOMY & WORK
There are instances of people being denied prizes because of mispronunciation on "Wheel of Fortune," and that explains why people don't appreciate when someone wins despite answering incorrectly. Kiana Moreland got lucky to the point that game host Ryan Seacrest's judging blunder caused her to win big on "Wheel of Fortune," but fans were quick to call that out.

The contestant from California was placed in a tough spot when she had to correctly guess a puzzle under the 'Living Things' category during the Express Round. The board revealed: 'A A R D V A R K S / A N D / A N _ E _ _ _ E S,' a simple two wild animals connection, as per TVInsider. After a brief silence, Moreland guessed, “Is it aardvarks and antelopes?” Seacrest, who at that point was watching the California native, gave a nod of approval before revealing that her answer was accurate. However, because Moreland asked, "Is it?" as if to dispel her hesitation before responding, viewers felt deceived by the outcome.

Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

The discussion spilled onto a Reddit forum and fans expressed their frustration, "So on Friday, Jan 10, 2025, a contestant won a puzzle, but she said, 'Is it 'Aardvarks and Antelopes'?'. I was absolutely positive the judges were gonna rule her answer incorrect, but after Ryan's longer than usual pause, he announced she got it right! Wth?! I thought the whole "adding any extra words" thing was universal to all puzzles. This was an injustice the likes of which the world has never seen before!! /s Does this sort of thing happen often?" @caleyco asked. "I think it's because they hadn't started saying the actual puzzle yet. Like, adding "and" to a crossword is invalid because that's in the middle of the response. Saying "Is it" before solving is probably allowed since you're not "adding to the puzzle", you're just prefacing your guess. As far as I know, as long as your response itself is correct, it's fine. That's my train of thought anyway," @TheDeviantYoutuber argued. 

Screenshot of a Reddit user's answer in 2025. (Image Source: Reddit)
Screenshot of a Reddit user @caleyco's answer in 2025. (Image Source: Reddit)

"Here is the big rule from Wheel of Fortune Live, which took its rules from the official rulebook: In all cases, the judges will try and give the "benefit of the doubt" to the contestant solving the puzzle, taking into consideration speech impediments, regional dialects, nervous contestants and studio conditions. Each case will be evaluated individually, and the decision of the judges will be final," @rejectmariosonic reminded. Meanwhile, few fans felt that Seacrest was being lenient to establish his image on the show, "I've had the feeling that the Wheel and Jeopardy judges have both been a tiny bit more lenient ever since their new hosts have taken over. Just coincidental timing, I imagine. People like to see other people win money, they may be giving people the benefit of the doubt," @PunkAaron mentioned

Screenshot of a Reddit user's answer in 2025. (Image Source: Reddit)
Screenshot of a Reddit user @TheDeviantYoutuber's answer in 2025. (Image Source: Reddit)

The little victory did take Moreland to the Bonus Round; however, she lost out on a $100,000 there. She chose the "What are you doing?" category after spinning the wheel. And the puzzle board displayed letters — R, S, T, L, N, E — along with Moreland's selections — D, C, H, and A. The word puzzle then took shape like this: H A _ _ N _ A _ E _ L A _ _ H S. 

 

The contestant tried to guess with “having” and “laughs” but failed to come up with the right answer before the buzzer announced a timeout. The right answer turned out to be, “Having a few laughs.” Moreland took home a $19,290 prize package along with a Wheel of Fortune limited edition shot glass collection.

This isn't Ryan Seacrest's first gaffe on TV, he has also made the news for blunders on "American Idol." He recalled how he once stood on "American Idol" sets and said, "Welcome back to 'Wheel of Fortune."

