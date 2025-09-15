ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage

The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant Gabriel Berkowitz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant Gabriel Berkowitz attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Winning a car on "Wheel of Fortune" is a big deal, but sometimes people react in a manner that is a bit too much even for such an achievement. One such player had quite a unique celebration after scoring the first car win of the 43rd Season. Gabriel Berkowitz had every right to go berserk as he pulled off a perfect win, winning over $45,000 in cash, and to top it off, he drove home a brand new Mazda convertible. As he got overwhelmed with emotions and ran over to check out his car, the host, Ryan Seacrest, may have been feeling a bit left out. 

Screenshots showing the celebration (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the celebration (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Berkowitz got off to a great start as he solved both of the Toss Ups to amass a big early lead. He got the Crossword puzzle right to put a whopping $15,000 in his bank.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

In the Mystery Round, he cracked the prize puzzle to win an UnCruise Adventure to Baja California worth $14,500 and bagged $29,500 in cash, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. Berkowitz didn't seem to slow down as he kept solving puzzles left and right, and by the end of the Toss Up rounds, Berkowitz pulled off a clean sweep to emerge as the big winner of the night with $45,500 in cash and the cruise.

Screenshot showing Berkowitz at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Berkowitz at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, chose the category “What Are You Doing?” for his final puzzle and joined Seacrest at the wheel. He brought along his brother, Jake, and best friend, Grace, on the stage for support. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, Berkowitz went on to choose “J, G, Q, and U” as his additional letters. This was special as the letter 'Q' is rarely picked by the players, but for Berkowitz it worked out perfectly as he got several clues on the board with the puzzle reading, “J _ U R N _ L _ N G.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As soon as Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Berkowitz took just a second to crack the puzzle, "JOURNALING". After the win, Berkowitz jumped around, and his brother rushed the stage even before Seacrest could reveal the prize. After the player pushed his supporters away, Seacrest revealed that he had won a Mazda. His brother then tackled him running, and the three of them embraced in a big hug. They then completely overlooked Seacrest and ran over to check out the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating alongside Vanna White (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating alongside Vanna White (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The player screamed, "Oh my God!" as co-host Vanna White held the car door open. "Hey, Gabriel, it’s time to drop the top with 4 wheels of fun in your brand-new Mazda convertible," the show's announcer said.

In the end, a lonely Seacrest announced from the stage that Berkowitz was going home with a grand total of $86,560 worth of prizes. 

More on Market Realist: 

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses $40,000 in confusing bonus round — fans blame 'nasty' puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car after failing to solve a tough puzzle: 'It took me a while'

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to bad choice of letters — but fans found it easy
The contestant, Brianne Peterson got extremely unlucky with her letter picks for the final puzzle.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's parents called her flag print 'worthless' — then she found out its value
The guest was told that the Jasper Johns Flag Print wouldn't be valuable but it was worth thousands.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on an extra $75,000 after struggling with easy final puzzle
It didn’t help that Alvin Rosales was playfully scolded by the host just before losing the Bonus Round.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' shares stunning photos of how the set has changed from 1984 to today
The photos featured some looks of the show's legendary former host, Alex Trebek, as well.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest and fans in awe with last-second puzzle solve
The player, Kate Stuntz, pulled off a miraculous win to take home over $68,000 and a trip to Iceland.
3 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
6 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
6 days ago