ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’

The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Callie DeWeese attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover Image Source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Callie DeWeese attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover Image Source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were left disheartened after a contestant lost $40,000 in the Bonus Round over unlucky letter picks. The player, Callie DeWeese, who put up a great fight to reach the show's finale, looked set to take home a big prize. However, she was stumped by an ordinary-looking puzzle, "Wooden Spoon," in the end, after her letter picks turned out to be disastrous. Fans couldn't help but discuss how things would have gone if DeWeese had played it differently. 

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, DeWeese, a Coast Guard veteran of 22 years from Madison, Alabama, went up against Dalia Collins, an Air Force veteran from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Shawn Cochrane, an Army (Reserves) veteran from Garfield, New Jersey. She got off to a great start as she took the early lead after solving the very first Toss Up puzzle. With some cash already in her bank, she went on to score more going into the Express Round. There, she cracked the prize puzzle to win a trip to the Whaler’s Cove Oceanfront Luxury in Poipu, Kauai, worth $9,719, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. She kept the momentum up and emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $14,719 in cash and the trip to Kauai. 

Screenshot showing DeWeese at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing DeWeese at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the unique category, "In the Kitchen," for her final puzzle. Joining the host, Ryan Seacrest, at the wheel, DeWeese brought her mother, Jan, and daughter Harper to the stage for support. Once she picked out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a short two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, she chose "K, M, H, A," as her additional letters However, the letter picks didn't yield a single clue on the board as the puzzle read, "_ _ _ _ E N S _ _ _ N."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, DeWeese looked completely lost, as she could only say "kitchen." "What were you going to say with the 'S'?" Seacrest asked before revealing the answer, "Wooden Spoon." The host sympathized with the player, saying, "You didn't have enough to get going there. So I understand it," before revealing that she had lost out on taking home an additional $40,000. 

While DeWeese took the loss sportingly, fans were quick to call out the mistakes she made. "Kinda tricky if you don't get the letters you want. I got the spoon idea, but not the first word," explained @lunamelody2025 on the YouTube video. "Feels like her letter choices were just wild guesses," added @rsybing. Some fans even bragged that they could still get the answer despite the lack of clues. "I already knew the answer without the extra letters that came in handy, but turns out to be a crappy call when she called those letters," wrote @BigManTransitEnthusiast

Screenshot showing a comment talking about the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@jacobwilson6192)
Screenshot showing a comment talking about the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@jacobwilson6192)

More on Market Realist: 

Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest nearly falls down after expert revealed the value of her 1915 painting
The owner couldn’t believe the value of Jane Peterson’s "The Floats" gouache painting.
8 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers sympathize after player loses $40,000 on puzzle that felt ‘kinda tricky’
The player, Callie DeWeese, failed to choose the right letters in the Bonus Round, leading to her loss.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces
The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'never in a million years' could she have guessed the value of her item
The guest had no idea how valuable her grandfathers Dutch tinware coffee pot was.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating
It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' has placed new restrictions on streaming — fans are unhappy about the new rule
Fans now won't be able to stream more than five most recent episodes of the new season.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant's product gets called out a 'cheater's app', then bags a $70,000 deal
Despite the questionable morality of CATE App, Neal Desai managed to partner with two Sharks.
2 days ago
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
COSTCO
Bought these fan-favorite chocolates at Costco? FDA issues warning over risk of allergic reactions
A supplier of Costco's Dubai Styled chocolate issued a notice regarding misinformation of allergens.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word
While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend
Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves puzzle in seconds despite bad choice of letters to win $40,000
The host was impressed with the contestant, John Boese's puzzle solving skills.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer
Despite making a decent offer, Harrison could not make a deal for the rare Mormon Bank Dollar.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
4 days ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
6 days ago