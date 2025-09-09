'Wheel of Fortune' viewers in disbelief as contestant loses out on $40,000 because of one word

While some felt the puzzle was easy, many agreed that the player's letter picks let her down.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are often left frustrated when a terrible decision or difficult puzzles cost a player $40,000. One such player was Jade Ball, who comfortably made it past her competition to reach the finale, only to be stumped by the last puzzle of the night by a single word, which was "Whispering." Shocked fans started a debate in the comments on YouTube over her performance, as they discussed whether the puzzle was easy or too tough to solve.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Ball got off to a great start as she solved the first few puzzles to take the early lead. After the initial Toss Up rounds, she racked up $6,150 in cash while her opponents struggled to get off the mark. She kept going in the Mystery Round as she solved the prize puzzle to win a tour of Ireland worth $9,650, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. She then solved a couple of puzzles in the following rounds and emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $19,350 and her trip.

Screenshot showing the contestant at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the unpopular category, "What Are You Doing?" With the show's host, Ryan Seacrest, at the wheel, she was joined by her husband of 12 years, Pearce, on the stage for support. After picking out her Golden Envelope, Ball was faced with a short one-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose, "C, H, M, and O," as her additional letters. However, her letter picks got her just one more clue on the board as the puzzle read, "_ H _ S _ E R _ N _."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As Seacrest started the ten-second timer, it was clear that Ball was at a loss for words. However, she didn't give up, as she made guesses including "FISHING, PHASHERING, and CHASHERING." "Would have helped to have the W there," the host said as the time ran out. After co-host Vanna White revealed the correct answer, Seacrest added to the heartbreak by revealing that Ball had lost out on taking home an additional $40,000.

While the player and the host felt there weren't enough clues on the board, not everyone agreed. "She failed an easy puzzle, but oh well, it’s probably just pressure," wrote @endlessproductions69 in the comments. "Are you serious?!" exclaimed another fan, @freshprince374.

Screenshot of a comment talking about the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/@richardhernandez4490)

On the other hand, some people agreed that the puzzle wasn't easy after all. "I see why she couldn’t get it; she needed more letters," suggested @zaidarodriguez8455. "That 'H' was a helpful letter for me and did figure out the puzzle with Whispering, now the 'H' was the right letter to pick, but if Jade had chosen a "P" as well, then, she would've got it," explained @jacobwilson6192.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000

'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters