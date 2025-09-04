ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters

While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kristin Cook attempting her Bonus Round Puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kristin Cook attempting her Bonus Round Puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have often blamed the show's producers for creating impossible puzzles that players fail to solve during the bonus round, even after playing well in previous rounds. But they were yet again disappointed when a player lost $40,000 over her disastrous choice of letters, while the puzzle was easy. The contestant, Kristin Cook, made it to the finale after making a great comeback. However, she couldn't keep the momentum going as she was stumped by an ordinary-looking puzzle with the answer, "Office Buildings" in the Bonus Round. While Cook went home with over $26,000, the fans sympathized with her because of the loss.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Cook had a bumpy start as her rival Daigre took the early lead. By the PR Round, Cook racked up $3,950, while Daigre led with $5,750. However, Cook made a strong comeback in the Mystery Round as she solved the prize puzzle for $4,800 and won a Collette tour of Italy worth $9,600, according to Andy Nguyen's blog.  She capitalized on her momentum and emerged as the big winner of the night, with $26,750 in cash and the trip.

Screenshot showing Cook alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Cook alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

After advancing to the Bonus Round, Cook chose the tricky category "Places" for her final puzzle. As she joined Seacrest at the wheel, the host was still after her, trying to find out the secret ingredient of her restaurant's white sauce. However, Cook kept her employer's secret and introduced her mother, Darla, who was on stage to support her. After spinning the wheel, she faced a short two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, l, N, E," filled in, she chose "C, D, P, and A" as her additional letters. With this, the puzzle read, "_ _ _ _ C E _ _ _ L D _ N _ S."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Cook looked visibly clueless. She yelled out a few guesses like "BRACE, GOLDENS, and FLOWERS", but none of them were close to the correct answer, which was "OFFICE BUILDINGS". To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that she lost out on a chance to add $40,000 to her prize money.

While the puzzle looked easy from the outside, fans explained that Cook's letter picks made it tougher. "Surprisingly, I figured out the puzzle with Office Buildings. If Kristin had added an "O" & a "B," then she would've got it," @jacobwilson6192 wrote in the comments on YouTube. 

Screenshot of a comment talking about the letter picks (Image source: YouTube/@robertclimate8718)
Screenshot of a comment talking about the letter picks (Image source: YouTube/@robertclimate8718)

"I had buildings but no office. I remember Pat always saying the words that start with a vowel are tricky," @Matthew6418 added. "This was hard. I apparently didn't get this one. First time in the Bonus Round we had a true generic list," suggested another fan, @richardhernandez4490

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
4 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
5 hours ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
The show's expert, Alan Fausel, was astonished by the fabulous Richard Cosway drawing.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
The high school teacher could barely contain her excitement after cracking the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
The founders of Vade Nutrition couldn't the refuse the offer from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
3 days ago
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
COSTCO
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
The creator claimed that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste real, especially when compared to a ripe, organic one.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
The player, Kenneth Blount-Hames, was stumped by a simple, everyday phrase in the final round.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
The painting had been with the guest for 30 years, and she was curious about it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled by suggestive answer coming from elderly player
It was hard for Harvey to digest what he was hearing from the senior players.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose $40,000 after nearly solving a puzzle in unfortunate TV moment
The best friends, Hanna Chung and Laura Tarpley, got tricked by just one word in the end.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant leaves Ryan Seacrest gasping as she loses $40,000 over a single letter
The player, Shannon Hunt got the host excited before missing the puzzle by a few letters.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges
The founder of Hairfin managed to make it through the heckling to get a deal.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes comeback after a slump — solves a tricky puzzle to win car
The player, Jeff Richardson put up a stunning performance to drive home a new car.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary calls Barbara Corcoran 'greedy' — snatches deal to hurt her ego
Since Kevin O'Leary made the offer just to mess with Corcoran, the deal hit the Shark where it hurts.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter
Harrison chose to pass on the most important item of the collection for a strange reason.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 due to one letter — fans say she needed '5 more seconds'
The contestant, Alexa Kalanz was doing well throughout the game despite a rough start.
6 days ago