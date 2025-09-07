ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants

The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant, Lisa Santangelo attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant, Lisa Santangelo attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

It's not new for "Wheel of Fortune" fans to be let down about contestants losing big to puzzles that seem impossible to solve. But things got worse when a player named Lisa Santangelo lost $50,000 to a puzzle that another contestant lost $100,000 to. While the player took the loss well and was happy to leave with more than $12,000 in cash and a trip to Hawaii, fans took to social media to point out the absurdity of the situation.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Santangelo was off to a rocky start with a rival taking the lead. However, in the Mystery Round, Santangelo gained an advantage after solving the prize puzzle to win an exotic trip to Hawaii. She kept the momentum going in the following rounds and emerged as the big winner of the night with a total of $12,928 in cash and a trip.

Screenshot showing Santangelo alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Santangelo alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Santangelo chose the "Person" category for the final puzzle and joined the host, Ryan Seacrest, at the wheel. She brought her mother to the stage for support and gave the wheel a good spin. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a short two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, Santangelo went on to choose “P, C, H, and O” as her additional letters. However, her letter only added an "O" to the puzzle, which read,  “_O_ _LE  _ _ ENT.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

When Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Santangelo looked absolutely stumped. As the clock kept ticking, she looked around and could only say, “Oh my gosh, what is it?” Once the time ran out, co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer, "DOUBLE AGENT." Even Seacrest admitted that the puzzle was tough.  “Yeah, you needed more to work with. I don’t know how you would have gotten there with that," before revealing that she had lost out on taking home an additional $50,000.

While Santangelo first looked disappointed, she quickly shrugged off the loss as she looked forward to her Hawaii trip. However, the fans took to the comments on YouTube to express their thoughts. "I was stumped on this one, too. Not enough letters! So sorry, Lisa, for not winning the Bonus Round, but Congratulations on your winnings & your fabulous trip to Hawaii!" @tinastalion6266 wrote. "I only got the Agent part. It was Double Agent. She missed out on $50,000," @JoshuaLowe-ci3wo added.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@luislondono5140)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@luislondono5140)

As it turns out, this puzzle triggered a $100,000 prize in Season 26 as well, back in 2008. "Fun fact: This Used For December 29, 2008, During America's Game 2 Caroline Not Solved On Bonus Round And Lost $100,000, And For The Past 16 Years Lisa Not Solved On Bonus Round And Lost $50,000 During Disney Santa Holiday Giveaway," suggested @mmagecastillo2473

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers frustrated as the same puzzle costs big money to two contestants
The player, Lisa Santangelo, was dumbfounded by a puzzle that was allegedly reused by the show.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000
The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
12 hours ago
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
COSTCO
New Costco policy has a major perk for executive members, but regular shoppers are frustrated
Costco's executive membership costs $130 annually, and with it, you can enter the store up to an hour earlier on most days.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant mocked his marriage in wild TV moment
Not only the contestants, but the audience also took a dig at the host with their survey responses.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I can't believe that' after hearing the value of her 1921 vase
The guest was happy that she took the vase from her father's estate after falling in love with it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison haggles for mafia boss' autographed check — then buys it for $500
Rick Harrison called in a forensic document examiner because he wasn't sure Carlo Gambino would sign his own checks.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thrilled as 1984 painting bought on installment is now worth a fortune
The guest always believed his investment in the 1984 Howard Finster painting would pay off one day.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans sympathize with player who lost $40,000 over terrible choice of letters
While the player, Kristin Cook was happy to take home over $26,000, fans were disappointed.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's strong comeback ends in heartbreak as he loses $50,000 on final puzzle
The contestant, Erwin Paminiano, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle, but took the loss in stride.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey thought there was 'no way in hell' this player knew Mary Poppins
The host put his arm around the player, Daryl, and said he was 'shocked' when he got the correct answer.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings shows his fun side and poses for goofy promo photos with ‘Jeopardy’ contestants
Once again, Ken Jennings proved that players can have a lot of fun on the serious game show.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't ready for powerful answers from women about their husbands
While Harvey was expecting to hear some funny responses, the ladies blew his mind with their powerful answers.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car in bonus round puzzle, fans admit 'this was tough'
The player, Clint Ingalls' disastrous choice of letters gave him no chance in the end.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert was left 'emotionally struck' by rare chalk drawing from the 1770
The show's expert, Alan Fausel, was astonished by the fabulous Richard Cosway drawing.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lets out a scream as she wins $50,000 after a major comeback
The high school teacher could barely contain her excitement after cracking the Bonus Round puzzle.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' founders pitch mess-free protein pods and bag massive $700k deal with two investors
The founders of Vade Nutrition couldn't the refuse the offer from Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez.
6 days ago
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
COSTCO
Costco customer claims store's avocados are 'literally fake' as TikTok video leaves viewers divided
The creator claimed that the Costco avocado didn't feel or taste real, especially when compared to a ripe, organic one.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $75,000 on 'tricky' puzzle — fans say they solved it in seconds
The player, Kenneth Blount-Hames, was stumped by a simple, everyday phrase in the final round.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of 1959 painting she received as gift
The painting had been with the guest for 30 years, and she was curious about it.
7 days ago