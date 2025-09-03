'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak

Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.

"Wheel of Fortune" fans took their time to come to terms with changes, including Ryan Seacrest as a replacement for the legendary host Pat Sajak. But now they've found out that there's more in store in the next season. The show’s social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak, recently shared a video on Instagram that showed multiple members of the cast and crew saying that they’re back in what was a popular reel format. However, some fans have picked up new additions to the show.

The video featured those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that viewers have the best experience possible, and it also showed the stars of the show, like host Ryan Seacrest and the legendary Vanna White. Many believed that it was a normal promotional video made to hype up the newest season of the show.

Maggie Sajak at the WOF S42 Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier (Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

According to a report in TV Insider, one of the wedges on the wheel had the words ‘year of fun’ written on it. “Wait, is that a new wedge I see on the wheel?” one fan asked. “Yeah, and it looks like it reads ‘Year of Fun’ on top. I could be wrong, though,” another fan replied. It’s not clear what the ‘Year of Fun’ is supposed to do, but it certainly adds an element of suspense and excitement ahead of the new season.

The words seemed to be written on the $500 wedge, and it doesn’t mean that any of the classic wedges are going to be replaced. The likes of ‘Bankrupt’, ‘Wild Card’, and the million-dollar wedge are all going to be a part of the show as they have been for many years. With the introduction of a new wedge, fans will have something they do not know about the show to look forward to.

Sajak uploaded another video on Instagram earlier, showcasing her excitement about the show’s 43rd season. She wore a bright red dress and gave fans a sneak peek into the preparations behind the scenes. The video was made in the style of the “You Look Happier” trend that has been popularized by pop icon Taylor Swift's song “You Belong With Me."

“You look happier. Thanks. I’m back on set for Season 43,” read the text overlay on the video. “September 8th can’t come soon enough!” the caption read. Fans of the show shared Sajak’s excitement, and they made it clear in the comments section. “Yay Maggie I want you on the show permanently always maybe touching those letters (no disrespect Vanna) love your style personality and look,” one fan commented. “I’m praying we will get another million-dollar winner this upcoming season,” one more added.

