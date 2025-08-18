'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment

The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants usually leave the host, Ryan Seacrest, stunned with their celebrations that could go over the top. But on one occasion, he was astounded when a player pulled off a magical win within seconds in the Bonus Round. The player, Desiree Kramer, took the game by storm to make it all the way to the finale with a Wild Card in hand. In the end, she cashed out big by solving the puzzle "Book Fair" in seconds to add $40,000 to her winnings.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest's reaction to the solve (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Kramer got off to a bumpy start after her rival Williams took the early lead in the first Toss Up round. However, she made a strong comeback in the Mystery Round and solved the prize puzzle to win a trip to Walt Disney World worth $9,316, as per Andy Nguyen's blog.

She kept the momentum up and solved a couple of puzzles in the Triple Toss Up round, and picked up a Wild Card along the way. She got more money in the final crossword round as well, to emerge as the big winner of the night with $15,516 cash and the trip. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category, "Event" for the final puzzle.

Screenshot showing Desiree Kramer at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

At the wheel, Kramer was joined by her cousin Shawna for support. After spinning the wheel, she picked out her prize envelope and was faced with a short two-word puzzle on the board. She didn't get a lot of help as the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," only gave her one clue on the board. Kramer then chose "B, H, F, I," and the extra letter, "P," using her Wild Card to get more. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "B _ _ _ F _ I R"

Screenshot showing Kramer solving the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"That's what you get to work with. It is an event. You have ten seconds," Seacrest said before kicking off the timer. However, it seemed like Kramer didn't need good luck or ten seconds, as she had already figured out the answer. She yelled the correct answer, "Book Fair," within two seconds to bag the win. Her performance shocked the host as he said, "I knew you were going to say that. Congratulations!" To add to her delight, Seacrest revealed that Kramer had won an additional $40,000 from her prize envelope.

"You knew it, didn’t you?" Seacrest asked the contestant once again as she celebrated the win with her cousin. In the end, Kramer went home with a grand total of $55,516. While Kramer stunned Seacrest, in another episode, a contestant named Jill McDaniel made him spill some personal details. When the player told Seacrest about her “discussion dinners”, he answered one of the questions, revealing his biggest fear was "relationships," and his mother thinks of him as "tall and strapping".

