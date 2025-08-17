ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word

The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Contestants losing out in "Wheel of Fortune" is heartbreaking for viewers, but it's even worse when a greater achievement, but winning it is a totally different ball game. Not many can claim to have been victors in the final round. Sometimes, a contestant can be right at the cusp of getting it right but just miss out on the right answer. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show, and the studio audience let out a massive groan when the right answer was revealed.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Corrina Bain. She was from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and worked as a flight attendant, according to a TV Insider report. Bain had made her way to the final round of the show after winning $21,800 earlier. She now had the chance to win even more money or, better yet, a brand-new car. But winning in this round is easier said than done, as she found out.

Bain had chosen the Phrase category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the norms for the show. She then had the chance to pick three consonants and one vowel. The contestant picked the letters H, D, M, and I. Unfortunately, these did not do much to open the puzzle up, and it still looked like an incredibly tough solve. The puzzle now read, “_ _ _ _  IN  THE D_ _.”

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant had 10 seconds to get it right in order to win the big prize. She was on the right track as she muttered, “Made in the day.” However, her time quickly came to an end, and that was not the right answer. “You were on the right track. It’s back in the day,” host Ryan Seacrest revealed, which drew a loud groan from the audience in the studio.

He then opened up the envelope to reveal that Bain could have won an additional $40,000, which would have taken her total winnings to $61,800. The disappointment was clear on the contestant’s face when Seacrest revealed what she could have won. However, it did not last for long. The contestant was going home with $21,800, which was a large sum of money that she could be proud of winning.

Not winning in the Bonus Round can be a heartbreaking loss, even if you’re not a contestant on the show. In a different episode, a contestant named Kyla lost the chance to go home with $40,000. She did win $14,000 earlier, which was a good amount of money. But the people most affected by this loss were her kids.

Kyla’s husband had said to her, when she got the chance to be on the show, that they’d get a dog if they won. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and their kids were left heartbroken as they weren’t going to get a dog.

More on Market Realist

'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
Jennings recently won a million dollars on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Matt Damon.
1 day ago
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
WALMART
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs might have had to give up a third of their company if Cuban did not save them.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
The question itself was a disturbing one and it's no surprise that the answers were also the same.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
After the contestants said no to a high-value investor deal, Mr. Wonderful said he had lost all respect for them.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
5 days ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
5 days ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
6 days ago