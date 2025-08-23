ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns viewers by solving tricky puzzle to win massive $40,000

Contestant Marie-Eve Augier’s smart letter choices turned the puzzle into an easy solve.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant left the fans in awe after stunningly solving the Bonus Round puzzle to win an additional $40,000. The player, Marie-Eve Augier, played the game beautifully through the night, and while she got a tricky puzzle in the finale, her smart letter picks made it easier for her to crack the puzzle. While she celebrated her big win with her friends on stage, viewers at home heaped praises for her on social media.

In the episode, Augier, wife of a trivia buff from Miramar, Florida, went up against Tania Bachelder from Auburn, Maine, and Kevin Schemm from Goodlettsville, Tennessee. She started the game on a winning note by cracking the very first puzzle to take the early lead. However, in the Mystery Round, Bachelder overtook her, solving the prize puzzle to win $4,750 worth of prizes. 

Augier then mounted a strong comeback in the following rounds by solving a flurry of puzzles. Going into the Express Round, she cracked the prize puzzle to win a trip to the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites worth $8,300, per Andy Nguyen's blog. She aced a few more puzzles in the final rounds to emerge as the big winner with a total of $20,450 in cash and the trip. Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category, "What are you doing?" for her final puzzle. 

Alongside the show's host, Ryan Seacrest at the wheel, Augier was joined by her two friends, Rochelle and Farrah, on the stage for support. After picking out her prize envelope, she was faced with a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose the letters "C, H, P, and O" as her additional letters. Her picks turned out to be staggering as the puzzle read, "POS_N_  _OR _ P_C."

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it didn't take long for Augier to guess the correct answer, "Posing For A Pic." As she celebrated the solve, Seacrest added to her delight by revealing that she had won an additional $40,000 from her Golden Envelope.

In the end, her friends joined her in celebrations as she won a total of $60,450 cash and the Salem trip. While everyone at the studio was impressed, viewers at home were in awe as well. "That was smart play by Marie-Eve following the Cardinal Rule on safe and C's, P's, & O's were all the right letters to pick, great bonus round win," commented @jacobwilson6192 on the show's YouTube clip. 

Some even complimented the player for cracking the tricky puzzle. "I'd be mad if I got a puzzle with an abbreviated word like that. Unless I called the letters, she did. ;)," suggested @BrandonJ33. 

