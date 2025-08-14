'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle

Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.

The "Wheel of Fortune" fans weren't happy with a contestant after she couldn't figure out an easy puzzle that could've won her a brand new Mercedes-Benz. The player, Elizabeth Caprini, showed incredible promise as she emerged as the big winner of the night to advance to the Bonus Round. However, in the finale, she was stumped by a simple puzzle, "Just For You," that cost her the luxury car. While Seacrest played it nice to console the player, fans did not hold back on social media.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Caprini from Imperial Beach, California, went up against Mike Stoehrmann from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Tish Nichols from Shreveport, Los Angeles. During the introductions, Caprini shared with the host, Ryan Seacrest, that she was a single lady looking for her forever dance partner. Caprini started the game on almost equal footing with Stoerhrmann, but she soon overtook him to take the lead.

Going into the Express Round, Caprini kept her momentum to solve the prize puzzle and win a sightseeing expedition in St.Marteen and a stay at the Oyster Bay Beach Resort worth $8,600. In the end, she emerged as the big winner with a total of $13,200 in cash and the trip to advance to the Bonus Round. For her final puzzle, she chose the popular Phrase category.

Screenshot showing Caprini alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

She joined Seacrest at the wheel and gave it a good spin. After picking out her prize envelope, she was faced with a three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, R, S, T, L, N, and E on the board, she went on to choose C, M, F, and A as her additional letters. Unfortunately, her picks did not yield many letters on the board as her final puzzle read, “_ _ST F_R _ _ _.”

Screenshot showing Elizabeth Caprini attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Caprini tried to guess the puzzle to the best of her abilities. After struggling for a bit, she yelled, “Best For You,” but it wasn’t the correct answer. As the time ran out, the show's co-host, Vanna White, revealed that the answer was "Just For You." This meant Caprini was extremely close as she had gotten two out of the three words. To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that she had lost out on winning a brand new Mercedes-Benz.

While Caprini was disappointed, she took the loss in good spirits. However, fans were quick to call out that her performance was a disaster. "Honestly, that was an easy one. Knew it from the RSTLNE alone," wrote @Biospark88 in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "As Monty Hall Says, 'You've Been Zonked!'" joked @yaphettvazquez9796.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@BrakusJPSGameShows)

"I got just as the RSTLNE was just about finished being put up, although talking it out helped make it happen. Given that she managed to get the last two words, I don’t know if choosing the O would’ve improved her odds of getting the whole puzzle," explained another fan, @germanname1990.

