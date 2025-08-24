'Wheel of Fortune' fans say even 'Pat Sajak would've been proud' after player solves tough puzzle

Jackie Fakhoury was also joined by her husband and son in celebration on stage.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants have become known for fumbling bonus round puzzles, whether they're too hard or easily solvable, ever since Ryan Seacrest took over as the host. But one of them made history by winning $100,000 in a Bonus Round for the first time in the show's Ryan Seacrest era. The player, Jackie Fakhoury, was crowned the first grand prize winner of the 42nd season, after she aced the Bonus Round puzzle with ease. While the player had a lot to celebrate, it was a special moment for the fans and the host as well, as it ended a long wait.

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Fakhoury started the game by cracking the very first puzzle of the night. However, she lost the lead briefly after landing on the Bankrupt wedge, but made a comeback in the Express Round to solve the puzzle and win a Road Scholar tour of Romania worth $10,000, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. In the end, she emerged as the big winner of the night with a prize consisting of $14,800 and the tour.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Seacrest at the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Fakhoury chose the category "Phrase" for her final puzzle. At the wheel, alongside Seacrest, she was joined by her husband, Joey, and her son, Adrian, on the stage for support. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she faced a short two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she went on to choose "D, H, C, and O" as her additional letters. With everything on the board, the puzzle read, “H _ D D L E _ R O _ N D.”

Screenshot showing the final puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it looked like Fakhoury had figured out the answer. In just two seconds, she yelled out the correct answer, "Huddle Around". As she jumped in joy, Seacrest took a peek at her prize envelope and built up some suspense.

“Congratulations, Jackie. Are you ready to see this?” Seacrest said as he revealed that she had won an additional $100,000.

Screenshot showing Seacrest making the reveal (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As the confetti rained from the sky, Fakhoury became the first grand prize winner since Seacrest took over from Pat Sajak as host. Her husband and young son ran onto the stage to celebrate, and co-host Vanna White joined in as well.

Even viewers at home had a lot to cheer about. "Way to go, Jackie!! Congratulations! You certainly made us proud being the first ever $100,000 winner this season with Ryan Seacrest as the new host now, and I'm sure Pat Sajak would be proud of this too if he is watching this," wrote one fan, @FlySwatPPT214, in the comments on YouTube.

