Maggie Sajak teases ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 with behind-the-scenes Instagram video

Fans shared their excitement for the upcoming season, with many hoping to see another million-dollar winner.

It is quite incredible to think that “Wheel of Fortune” has been on the air for more than 40 years, and it still draws as many viewers and as much love as it has ever done. The show is all set to start its 43rd season in September this year, and one person who is quite excited for it is Maggie Sajak. She is the daughter of former host Pat Sajak and the social media correspondent for the show.

She recently gave fans a sneak peek into the preparations for the upcoming season with a quick backstage tour. Maggie walked onto the stage from outside the studio, which showed all the crew members working hard to get it set up, presumably for a round of taping. She wore a bright red dress and shared a video in line with the “You Look Happier” trend that has been popularized by pop icon Taylor Swift's song “You Belong With Me," per a TV Insider report.

One may assume that the biggest pop star of this generation is enjoying a happy period in her life as she recently announced her new album and her engagement to boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce. Maggie, on the other hand, used the trend to portray her happiness that “Wheel of Fortune” was returning for its 43rd season. “You look happier. Thanks. I’m back on set for Season 43,” read the text overlay on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

“September 8th can’t come soon enough!” the caption read. Fans of the show were excited after seeing the video, and they made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on Instagram. “Yay Maggie I want you on the show permanently always maybe touching those letters (no disrespect Vanna) love your style personality and look,” one fan commented. “I’m praying we will get another million-dollar winner this upcoming season,” quipped another. “I'm looking forward to wheel of fortune next month,” a third wrote. “Very anxious for season 43!!” noted a fourth. While there is a lot of hype heading into the new season, fans will surely hope that things don’t turn out like they did in the first part of season 42.

Ryan Seacrest at the Wheel of Fortune Season 42 Pier Wheel Launch in Santa Monica (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

The show saw one of the longest streaks ever recorded in which contestants failed to win in the Bonus Round. Fans had a hard time being calm throughout that period as complaints of no one winning the big prize were rampant after almost every episode. When the losing streak was broken after 19 episodes, fans were absolutely delighted. The contestant who finally won was Rachel Granier. She won $40,000 in the round, and fans watching at home were relieved because had she lost this Bonus Round, it would have matched the show’s record of 20 straight episodes without a winner.

