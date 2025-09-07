'Wheel of Fortune' contestant starts shaking after solving tricky bonus puzzle to win $40,000

The player, Brittany Brock was visibly shaken after the big $40,000 win in the Bonus Round.

"Wheel of Fortune" Bonus Rounds have become infamous for losing streaks and disappointing losses for players who were otherwise doing well. That's why it wasn't surprising that a contestant was over the moon after cracking a tricky Bonus Round puzzle to win over $57,000. The player, Brittanty Brock, who had to fight her way to the finale, was 'nervous' at best before taking on the final puzzle. While in the end, it all worked out for her, she was visibly shaken.

Screenshots showing the player's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Brock had a rough start after landing on the Bankrupt wedge in the second round, while her competitor, Young, took an early lead with more than $12,500 in cash and a trip. However, Brock mounted a strong comeback in the following rounds, and in the Mystery Round, she cracked the puzzle to win a trip to the Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort & Spa worth $8,500. She kept the momentum up and emerged as the big winner of the night with $17,300 in cash and the trip to Kauai.

Screenshot showing Brock spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the category, “Living Thing,” for her final puzzle and was joined by her husband on stage. Alongside Ryan Seacrest at the wheel, she picked out her Golden Envelope and faced a short two-word puzzle. With the show's "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose “D, P, B, and I” as her additional letters. This helped her a lot as the puzzle read, “_ _ DDL_ P_PP_”.

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

As soon as Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Brock solved the puzzle and answered, "Cuddly Puppy" in almost a second. The win left both Seacrest and the player stunned. Before Seacrest opened the envelope, he built up some suspense as Brock covered her mouth with her hands. After he revealed that she had won an additional $40,000, the player was visibly shaken. In the end, she was joined on stage by her husband, who gave her a big hug. However, Brock was still recovering from the shock, and she kept gasping for air.

Apart from the live audience, viewers at home were also in awe of Brock's performance. "Two great Consonant Picks of 'D's" & "P's", those were the right two letters to pick, and the only vowel was in the Bonus were "U's" but that vowel would've been no help at all, but great solve by Brittany," wrote a fan called @jacobwilson6192 in the comments on YouTube. "Way to go, Brittany! That was a great solve! I think it's even great that your husband likes the Holidays as much as I do!" added another fan called @jamesmcilwee8939.

