ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round

Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle for the contestant Carrie on the Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle for the contestant Carrie on the Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

One of the most common phrases used by the host on the "Wheel of Fortune" is "talk it out," especially when it comes to the Bonus Round. While many players like to make one good guess, some contestants follow the instructions. However, it doesn't always work out, like in the case of Carrie Trujillo. When host Ryan Seacrest encouraged her to work out her final puzzle, she made almost a dozen guesses, yet she failed to bag the $40,000 win.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

In the episode, Trujillo went up against Matt Komma from Riverton, Utah, and Phil McManus from Palmer, Massachusetts. Both she and Komma started the game on equal footing, with Trujillo edging out a lead. She then briefly got overtaken before making a strong comeback in the Express Round. Unfortunately, Trujillo, who always wanted to take her grandson to Disneyland, lost out on winning the sponsored trip to Walt Disney World from the show. However, in the end, she still won a total of $22,050 in cash.

Screenshot showing the player at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, she chose the "What are you doing?" category and was joined by her son, Carlos, and her husband, Tony, on stage for support. At the wheel alongside Seacrest, she mentioned her grandson, Roman, as well. After picking out her Golden Envelope, she was faced with a four-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E filled in, she chose D, M, B, and I as the additional letters. With this, her puzzle read, "_ R _ _ _ N _ _ N T _ E _ _ _ _ _ _."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Ten seconds to try and work it out. Do the best you can. Good luck," Seacrest said before kicking off the timer. With the clock ticking, Trujillo made a series of guesses like "Driving in the," "Driving in the road, "Driving on the railroad," "Driving on the express drive," and more. However, none of them were correct. "You were right there!" Seacrest exclaimed, before revealing the answer, "Driving on the Highway." To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest further revealed that the contestant lost an additional $40,000. 

While Tujillo took the loss in stride, fans of the show had a lot to say about her attempt. "They always tell you to 'talk it out' when you're in the bonus round, and to her credit, Carrie did exactly that. She tried her best. Nobody can say she didn't try. Sorry it didn't work out, though," wrote one viewer, @Garrison_the_Barbarian, on the show's YouTube clip. 

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@fiercingdragon)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@fiercingdragon)

Some even broke down what exactly went wrong in the game. "Carrie was on the right track, if she would've chose an "H" and broke a cardinal rule in a good way just like she did with the "I" which surprisingly the right vowel to pick, the "H" would've surprisingly the right letter to pick because of an extra 2 H's just like there were extra 2 I's then she would've got it. That could've been interesting if they broke the Cardinal Rule twice in a good way, thanks to H's & I's & also "D" was the right letter to pick as well," explained @jacobwilson6192.

While Trujillo chose to speak her guesses out loud, in another episode, a pair of contestants tried whispering as their strategy, and that too didn't work out, as they lost $75,000 in the Bonus Round.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 prize — fans say he 'needed one more second'

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'

'Wheel of Fortune' contestants lose out on $75,000 prize just after Ryan Seacrest teased them

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
20 minutes ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
1 day ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after hearing about cost of repairing family's gold clock
The guests were left stunned to find out just how much the repairs would cost.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest feels robbed as Paul McCartney's guitar that she paid $12,000 turned out fake
Unfortunately for the seller, she allegedly got robbed of a significant amount of money.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary called a product 'poopoo on a stick' but he was proven wrong
Not only did the co-creators of FlingGolf get a $300,000 deal, they proved Mr Wonderful wrong.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes
The guest never imagined the old, autographed sneakers that his mom acquired could be worth so much.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings and Matt Damon win $1 million prize on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire'
The gameshow whiz did it again by bagging the top prize on yet another trivia test.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Scott Riccardi clears the air after speculation that he lost a game on purpose
Riccardi took to Reddit to clear the air around his stunning loss which was facing scrutiny.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers reveal what they feel are the dumbest prizes ever on the show
Fans gathered on the show's unofficial Reddit forum to discuss the 'dumb and useless' items.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
JEOPARDY
'Wheel of Fortune' player who won $40,000 at last moment now wants to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
The contestant, Matt Benton expressed he wanted to enjoy the moment before thinking of the future.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost cries after hearing the value of items left behind by her late mom
The guest who treasured the collection had no idea how significant it was.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame unusual puzzle that left a contestant lose out on $40,000
Even the contestant admitted that there was no way he could've got the answer.
5 days ago