ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds

The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Lisa Thomas attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/ Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Lisa Thomas attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/ Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans faced disappointment for several episodes in a row as players kept losing in the Bonus Round. That's why when a contestant puts up a great performance to win the round, it's natural for them to be thoroughly impressed. One such player, Lisa Thomas, played the game phenomenally to get close to the 'Million Dollar Wedge' and a 'Wild Card'. However, she lost both of them before reaping the benefits. Nevertheless, she mounted a strong comeback to still make it to the Bonus Round and won the $40,000 prize. 

Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the winning moment (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

She had a flying start after solving the first puzzle to win $1,600. However, her rival Bethran soon surpassed her by solving a couple of Toss Up puzzles. Thomas then made a strong comeback in the Express Round to solve the puzzle 'Critical Dud' to win an exotic trip to the Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort in Aruba worth $9,157, according to Andy Nguyen's blog. She then went on to ace a couple more puzzles in the Speed Round, and ended up being the big winner of the night with $14,657 in cash and the trip.

Screenshot showing Thomas spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Thomas spinning the wheel (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Alongside the host, Ryan Seacrest at the wheel, Thomas was joined by her daughter, Stephanie, on stage for support. After picking out her prize envelope, Thomas was faced with a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose "C, P, M, A" as her additional letters to get more clues. With everything filled in, the Bonus Round puzzle read, "L A _ _ S _ _ A C A T _ _ N."

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Even before Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it seemed that Thomas had already had the answer figured out. When the clock started ticking, she didn't waste a second to yell out the answer, 'Lavish Vacation.' After co-host Vanna White confirmed the answer, Seacrest revealed that Thomas had won an additional $40,000 from her prize envelope, taking his total winnings to  $54,657.

While everyone in the studio was impressed, viewers at home were thoroughly amazed as well. "Lisa worked hard tonight! After losing the million-dollar wedge and the wild card, she didn’t give up! Proud of her and hope she has a wonderful trip to Aruba!" wrote one fan, @Daniel540-longisland, in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "Best contestant ever. Way to go Lisa!" added @myles-spikewebby8519.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@Animegamespublishing)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@Animegamespublishing)

"Way to go, Lisa! You did a great job! Great solve!" wrote another fan, @jamesmcilwee8939.

More on Market Realist: 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment

'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
WALMART
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
While Harrison wanted to get the Steve McQueen owned 1940's Indian Bike, he couldn't make a deal.
12 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
While he has a spotless track record on screen, Jennings loves to have fun behind the scenes.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
The painting from former NFL Player Ernie Barnes turned out to be one of the most valuable pieces.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
Contestant Eleni Kapetanakis faced a rather unusual 'Place' category puzzle on the show.
1 day ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
Though Banana Phone didn’t land a deal on the show, it gained massive traction afterward.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
Ken Jennings recently won $1 million on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' and says he could do it again.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
Contestants Danielle Williams and Adam Bencan took the loss in stride, but viewers were enraged.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
While the item was potentially worth $20,000, Harrison admitted he couldn't sell it.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
The co-founders of Nutr blew the only chance they had to convince Daniel Lubetzky.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
6 days ago