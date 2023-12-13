Name Glen Ballard Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth May 1, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Male Profession Record Producer, Songwriter, Film Score Composer, Film Producer, Screenwriter Nationality United States of America

Glen Ballard, a multifaceted artist renowned for his impactful contributions to the music industry, boasts a net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, a testament to his illustrious career. The creative genius from Mississippi has left an indelible mark through iconic works like the Grammy-winning album "Jagged Little Pill" with Alanis Morissette and collaborations with music legends like Michael Jackson. Beyond his musical prowess, Ballard's entrepreneurial ventures, including Java Records and Augury, have added diverse streams to his income.

(L-R) Chris Gurr, Ted Arthur, Alan Silvestri, Glen Ballard, and Nick Finlow attend the "Back To The Future: The Musical" Gala Performance | Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Primarily known for his exceptional songwriting and production skills, Ballard made significant contributions in the '80s, working on iconic albums such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and "Bad" as well as collaborating with artists like the Pointer Sisters, Teddy Pendergrass, and Paula Abdul. The success of these ventures not only showcased his musical prowess but also laid the foundation for his financial success.

The pinnacle of Ballard's financial achievements came with his production and co-writing contributions to Alanis Morissette's 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill". The album's massive commercial success, earning him three Grammy Awards and achieving Platinum status in numerous countries, solidified Ballard's position as a sought-after figure in the music industry. Moreover, the subsequent adaptation of "Jagged Little Pill" into a Broadway musical in 2019 added another dimension to his income, garnering critical acclaim, numerous Tony nominations, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Beyond his work with Morissette, Ballard continued to diversify his income streams through collaborations with a spectrum of artists. His involvement in producing albums for No Doubt, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Van Halen, Annie Lennox, Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, and Ringo Starr exemplifies his adaptability and enduring influence. Additionally, his forays into film and television, such as executive producing and co-writing the music for the Netflix miniseries, "The Eddy" and contributing to the live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio," further underscore the breadth of his income-generating endeavors. Overall, Glen Ballard's varied roles in music, theater, and film have collectively shaped a lucrative and enduring career.

Glen Ballard speaks onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Ballard's net worth is further reflected in his real estate holdings. In 1993, he acquired a beach house in Malibu, California, signaling a strategic investment in prime real estate. Details of his other assets, such as vehicles or additional properties, remain private.

Hannah Waddingham (3R) poses with Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri, Bob Gale, Colin Ingram, Donovan G Mannato, Ricardo Marques and Tim Hatley. Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Born Basil Glen Ballard Jr. on May 1, 1953, in Natchez, Mississippi, Ballard's journey to musical greatness unfolded in Los Angeles. At the age of 22, he embarked on his career, taking a pivotal role at music manager John Reid's company, where Reid, known for managing Elton John, played a significant role in shaping Ballard's early understanding of the music industry. He was previously married to a woman named Liv and they had two children together.

Grammy Awards (2021): Best Musical Theater Album for "Jagged Little Pill" (Original Broadway Cast)

Grammy Awards (2006): Best Song Written for Motion Picture for "The Polar Express" with the song "Believe" (artist: Josh Groban)

Grammy Awards (1998): Best Long Form Music Video for "Alanis Morissette: Jagged Little Pill - Live"

Grammy Awards (1996): Album of the Year for "Jagged Little Pill"

Las Vegas Film Critics Society Awards (2006): Best Song for "Charlotte's Web" with the song "Ordinary Miracle"

World Soundtrack Awards (2008): Best Original Song for "Beowulf" with the song "A Hero Comes Home"

Online Film & Television Association (2012): Best Music, Adapted Song for "Bridesmaids" with the song "Hold On"

(L to R) John Rando, Alan Silvestri, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, Glen Ballard, and Colin Ingram | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

What is Glen Ballard's most significant achievement?

Glen Ballard's significant achievement includes co-writing and producing Alanis Morissette's iconic album "Jagged Little Pill," which earned him multiple Grammy Awards.

Has Glen Ballard won any Academy Awards?

Glen Ballard won an Academy Award nomination for the song, "Believe" from the 2004 film "The Polar Express."

How did Glen Ballard start his career?

Glen Ballard started his career by working at music manager John Reid's company, where he gained insights into the music business, eventually securing a publishing deal at MCA Music.

