Name Sir Richard Starkey MBE Net Worth $350 million (estimated) Salary $20 Million + Annual Income Around $350 million Sources of Income Music royalties, solo albums, Beatles' catalog, acting, art, merchandise Gender Male DOB July 7,1940 Age 83 Nationality British Profession Drummer, Singer, Musician, Songwriter, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Peace activist, Cinematographer, Lyricist, Filmmaker

Former Beatle and rock legend Ringo Starr's net worth is estimated to be approximately $350 million as of 2023, despite not being as famous as his fellow band members. Starr's distinct drumming style and charismatic persona played a crucial role in shaping The Beatles' music. After making it big in music, Starr ventured into acting, narrated the animated show "Thomas and Friends", and authored books.

Consistent royalties, due to the timeless popularity of The Beatles, account for the bulk of Starr's income. Starr then supplemented his income with a solo music career, spanning numerous albums and iconic hits like "It Don't Come Easy," "Photograph," and "You're Sixteen."

Starr also lent his voice to animated shows and managed to negotiate a deal for a 5.1% share in Britt Allcroft, which produced the series. Starr eventually reaped substantial rewards, when the company was later sold for $139 million.

The former Beatles drummer boasts of an opulent 13,600-square-foot mansion nestled in Manchester, England, valued at approximately $55 million. Starr had also initially acquired John Lennon's former residence, the illustrious "Tittenhurst Park," located in Sunninghill.

In addition to his luxurious estates, Starr's enviable car collection includes a Bugatti Chiron worth $3 million, followed by the sleek Tesla Model S valued at $100,000. His garage also houses a Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Blower, Land Rover Discovery, Aston Martin DB5, and a Lotus Esprit.

Year Earnings 2020 $20 million 2019 $29 million 2018 $25 million 2017 $31 million

Starr's engaging personality and influence help him stay relevant on social media on a global scale.

Facebook 3 Million Instagram 1.3 Million Twitter 2 Million

In the personal realm, Starr is married to actress Barbara Bach since 1981. He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Beatles and as a solo artist. In 2018, he received Knighthood from Prince William, and became Sir Ringo Starr.

Who is the wealthiest Beatle?

Paul McCartney holds the title of the wealthiest Beatle, with an estimated net worth of around $1.2 billion.

Why is Ringo Starr so rich?

Starr's wealth primarily stems from his association with The Beatles, his successful solo music career, acting roles, investment ventures, and shrewd financial decisions.

How did Ringo Starr join The Beatles?

Starr joined The Beatles in 1962, replacing the previous drummer Pete Best.

How many Beatles songs did Ringo Starr write?

Ringo Starr wrote "Don't Pass Me By" from The White Album and co-wrote several other tracks.

