What Is Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Will McCormack’s Net Worth?

Name Will McCormack Net worth $5 million Sources of income Acting, Direction, Production DOB Jan 13, 1974 Age 50 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Director, Producer

Michael Govier and Will McCormack pose with the Best Animated Short Film award | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Petit

American actor, director, and producer Will McCormack has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of December 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McCormack has appeared in hit movies such as "Celeste and Jesse Forever" (2012) and he has lent his voice to the character of Electronic Gary in "Toy Story 4" (2019). He was appreciated for voicing Gary. He gained critical acclaim for his work as a director on the Oscar-winning animated short film, “If Anything Happens I Love You.”

Career in entertainment

McCormack made his on-screen debut with the role of Jason La Penna on HBO's "The Sopranos." He remained on the show from 1999 to 2001. McCormack then went on to bag roles in a string of shows including "American Outlaws," "A Midsummer Night's Rave," and "Must Love Dogs." He also worked on the TV series "Dirt" from 2007 until 2008, "Brothers & Sisters" from 2008 to 2009, and "In Plain Sight" from 2008 to 2012.

However, his breakthrough role came in 2012’s comedy-drama “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” which he co-wrote with his then-partner, Rashida Jones. McCormack also produced the show. He further played a recurring role as the FBI agent in the television drama “In Plain Sight” alongside his older sister, Mary McCormack.

Other ventures

McCormack also appeared in several stage productions, including two Off-Broadway showings of "The Long Christmas Ride Home" in 2003 and "Chinese Friends" in 2004. He even won the 2004 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor for "The Long Christmas Ride Home. In 1996, McCormack appeared on Broadway in a revival of the drama play, “Summer and Smoke” (1948) by Tennessee Williams. In 2018, McCormack lent his voice to a character in the “Toy Story 4” film.

McCormack also ventured into directing with the animated short film, “If Anything Happens I Love You.” The film is about parents who are grieving the loss of their child in a school shooting and it went on the win an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.

In 2022, McCormack along with Rashida Jones signed a first-look producing deal with Lionsgate TV through their Le Train Train Productions. The first project will be a romantic comedy, called “Love Sick,” based on the UK show of the same name.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack at the "Celeste And Jessie" New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

McCormack has been in several high-profile relationships. He and Rashida Jones first dated in the late 90s and were reportedly in an on-and-off relationship. McComrack was rumored to have dated famous actresses, Lucy Liu and Emily Arlook.

Emily Arlook and Will McCormack at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool

McCormack has two older sisters, actress Mary McCormack, and Bridget McCormack, a Michigan Supreme Court Justice and former University of Michigan law professor.

2021 Oscar: Best Animated Short Film for “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2021 Arizona International Film Festival: Special Jury Award For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 Sidewalk Film Festival: Best Animated Short For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 Phoenix Film Festival: Best Animated Short For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 USA Film Festival: National Jury Award Short Film Competition For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 WorldFest Houston: Gold Remi Award, Animated (Classic Cell) For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 Ojai Film Festival: Best Animation Honorable Mention For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

2020 Omaha Film Festival: Jury Award for Best Animation Short For “If Anything Happens I Love You”

Are Mary and Will McCormack related?

Will McCormack is the younger brother of actress Mary McCormack.

What movies has Will McCormack acted in?

Will McCormack has appeared in movies such as "Celeste and Jesse Forever" (2012) and "Toy Story 4" (2019), where he lent his voice to the character of Electronic Gary.

What are McCormack's career highlights?

Will McCormack is known for his work as an actor, writer, and producer. Some highlights include his role in "Celeste and Jesse Forever" and his work as a director on the award-winning animated short film, “If Anything Happens I Love You”.

Is Will McCormack a writer?

Yes, Will McCormack is a writer. He co-wrote the screenplay for the film "Celeste and Jesse Forever."

What is Will McCormack’s net worth?

Will McCormack has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of December 2023.

