Rashida Jones, an American actress in film and television, comic book writer, screenwriter, director, producer, and singer, has accumulated a net worth of $25 million. She gained recognition for her performances in the well-received NBC comedies "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." She also played notable roles on the Fox drama series "Boston Public" and the TBS comedy series "Angie Tribeca." Jones has also made a mark in the world of cinema, with appearances in successful films like "The Social Network" and "The Muppets."

Jones initially considered quitting her acting career before she was offered a role on NBC's "The Office" in 2006. She appeared regularly in the show's third season and made guest appearances in later seasons. In 2009, she acted in "Brief Interviews with Hideous Men" and "I Love You, Man," and she took on a significant TV role as nurse Ann Perkins in "Parks and Recreation."

In 2010, Jones received critical acclaim for her role in "The Social Network," which was set at her alma mater, Harvard. She also starred in "Monogamy" alongside Chris Messina. In the following year, she found success in four high-profile comedy films: "Friends with Benefits" with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, "The Big Year" featuring Owen Wilson, Steve Martin, and Jack Black, "The Muppets" with Jason Segel and Amy Adams, and "Our Idiot Brother" with Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks. In 2014, the actress starred in the TBS series "Angie Tribeca," which ran from 2016 to 2019.

Writing Career

Besides acting, Jones is the creator of the comic series "Frenemy of the State," which got picked up for a movie adaptation by Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in 2009. She also wrote her first screenplay the same year. In 2016, she co-wrote an episode of "Black Mirror" titled "Nosedive." She later teamed up with McCormack to write the screenplay for "Toy Story 4," but she left the project due to concerns about workplace fairness.

Music Career

Jones contributed her singing talents to various projects. She was a guest vocalist on the Tupac Shakur tribute album "The Rose That Grew from Concrete" and contributed to The High & Mighty's 1999 album "Home Field Advantage." She also provided backing vocals for several Maroon 5 songs.

In 2002, Jones appeared in the music video for Aaliyah's "More Than a Woman" alongside her sister. She also made cameo appearances in a music video for the Foo Fighters. Later on, she transitioned into directing music videos, creating videos for songs like Sara Bareilles' "Brave" and Boss Selection's "Flip and Rewind."

Jones is actively involved in philanthropic work, including advocating for Peace First, participating in Stand Up to Cancer events, fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and supporting New York's Lower Eastside Girls Club. She also visited a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon and shared her experiences through writing and creating a documentary for rescue.org.

In October 2007, the actress bought a home in West Hollywood, California, for $1.24 million. In December 2016, she acquired a residence in Ojai, California, for $3.6 million. This 3,500-square-foot house is situated on a 40-acre property.

In 2003, Jones got engaged to music producer Mark Ronson, but they parted ways the following year. She started dating Vampire Weekend musician Ezra Koenig in 2015, and in 2018, they welcomed a son. The couple resides in a $3.2 million ranch-style home in Ojai, California.

Why did Rashida Jones leave "The Office"?

While "The Office" left Karen's role as a cliffhanger heading into season 4, the character ultimately left the series after season 3 because Rashida Jones was cast in a starring role on "Parks and Recreation", another show by the series' creators.

Does Rashida Jones have kids?

In August 2018, Rashida Jones welcomed her first child, a son named Isaiah.