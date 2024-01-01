Jordana Brewster's Role in 'The Fast and The Furious' Defined Her Career; Here's Her Net Worth
|Name
|Jordana Brewster
|Net Worth
|$25 Million
|Sources of Income
|Acting, films, modeling, endorsements
|DOB
|April 26, 1980
|Age
|43
|Gender
|Female
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actress & Model
What is Jordana Brewster’s net worth?
Brazillian-American actress and model Jordana Brewster, popular for her role as Mia Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" franchise has amassed an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has bagged awards for her phenomenal action sequences and exceptional performance in movies and television crime series. Brewster had the opportunity in her career to work with Cameron Diaz, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Diora Baird, Taylor Handley, Matt Bomer, Justin Lin, and Sara Foster. Some of the celebrated works for which Brewster got recognition include "Chuck," "Fat & Furious," "Fast X," "Magnum P.I.," "Lethal Weapon," "Project Runway," "Dallas," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" and many others.
What are Jordana Brewster’s income sources?
Acting has been the main source of income for Brewster ever since she gained prominence with the first "Fast & the Furious" movie. The Yale graduate started her career by performing in soap operas and got a tiny appearance in "All My Children" and by the end of 2001, she had made her mark in 101 episodes of soap operas. Brewster then received several awards for her work and her success has surged ever since. She gained a lot of love for the role of Mia Toretto in "The Fast and the Furious" action film franchise. Her role was reprised in every sequel until the world heard the news of the sad demise of Paul Walker. It affected Brewster's role in the series and since Walker's role couldn't come back, Mia Toretto had to say goodbye and both the characters were retired. But the actress is enjoying her life with her family, has recently starred in the Netflix comedy series, "Neon" and has no plans to retire anytime soon. Brewster earns her income majorly from her acting, films, modeling projects, and endorsements and has been seen promoting Ponds Cream in several commercials.
Personal life
During the filming of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," Brewster met the film producer, Andrew Form and they started dating. The couple got engaged in 2006 and later got married in 2007 in the beautiful country of the Bahamas. The couple then welcomed their sons, Julian and Rowan, through surrogacy. Brewster later filed for divorce due to their different schedules which caused problems in their marriage. She finally parted ways with Form in 2021 and then married the ValueAct Capital CEO, Mason Morfit in 2022.
Social media following
|5.3 Million Followers
|664,400 Followers
|7.2 Million Followers
Awards & nominations
- Teen Choice Awards 2009 (Winner): Choice Movie Actress: Action for "Fast & Furious"
- Soap Opera Digest Awards 1997 (Nominee): Outstanding Teen Performer for "As the World Turns"
- Teen Choice Awards 2007 (Nominee): Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning"
- Teen Choice Awards 2011 (Nominee): Choice Movie Actress: Action for "Fast Five"
- ALMA Awards 2012 (Nominee): Favorite TV Actress-Drama for "Dallas"
- NAMIC Vision Awards 2013 (Nominee): Best Performance - Drama for "Dallas"
- Imagen Foundation Awards 2013 (Nominee): Best Supporting Actress/Television for "Dallas"
- Acapulco Black Film Festival 2014 (Nominee): Best Ensemble Cast for "Fast & Furious 6"
- Teen Choice Awards 2015 (Nominee): Choice Movie: Chemistry for "Furious 7"
- People's Choice Awards, USA 2017 (Nominee): Favorite Actress in a New TV Series
- Teen Choice Awards 2017 (Nominee): Choice TV Actress: Action for "Lethal Weapon"
FAQs
Who is Jordana Brewster's husband?
Brewster's current husband since 2022 is Mason Morfit, ValueAct Capital CEO.
Does Jordana Brewster have any children?
Yes. She has two sons Julian and Rowan born through surrogacy whom she had with her former husband, Andrew Form.
Which are some of the best movies of Jordana Brewster?
"Home Sweet Hell," "Fast & Furious," "The Faculty," "American Heist," "The Invisible Circus," and "Annapolis" are some of Brewster's best movies.
