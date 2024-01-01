Name Jordana Brewster Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, films, modeling, endorsements DOB April 26, 1980 Age 43 Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actress & Model

Brazillian-American actress and model Jordana Brewster, popular for her role as Mia Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" franchise has amassed an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has bagged awards for her phenomenal action sequences and exceptional performance in movies and television crime series. Brewster had the opportunity in her career to work with Cameron Diaz, Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Diora Baird, Taylor Handley, Matt Bomer, Justin Lin, and Sara Foster. Some of the celebrated works for which Brewster got recognition include "Chuck," "Fat & Furious," "Fast X," "Magnum P.I.," "Lethal Weapon," "Project Runway," "Dallas," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" and many others.

Actress Jordana Brewster attends the Actors Fund's 2016 "Looking Ahead" awards | Getty Images |Photo by Paul Archuleta

Acting has been the main source of income for Brewster ever since she gained prominence with the first "Fast & the Furious" movie. The Yale graduate started her career by performing in soap operas and got a tiny appearance in "All My Children" and by the end of 2001, she had made her mark in 101 episodes of soap operas. Brewster then received several awards for her work and her success has surged ever since. She gained a lot of love for the role of Mia Toretto in "The Fast and the Furious" action film franchise. Her role was reprised in every sequel until the world heard the news of the sad demise of Paul Walker. It affected Brewster's role in the series and since Walker's role couldn't come back, Mia Toretto had to say goodbye and both the characters were retired. But the actress is enjoying her life with her family, has recently starred in the Netflix comedy series, "Neon" and has no plans to retire anytime soon. Brewster earns her income majorly from her acting, films, modeling projects, and endorsements and has been seen promoting Ponds Cream in several commercials.

(L-R) Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss, and Sung Kang attend the Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

During the filming of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning," Brewster met the film producer, Andrew Form and they started dating. The couple got engaged in 2006 and later got married in 2007 in the beautiful country of the Bahamas. The couple then welcomed their sons, Julian and Rowan, through surrogacy. Brewster later filed for divorce due to their different schedules which caused problems in their marriage. She finally parted ways with Form in 2021 and then married the ValueAct Capital CEO, Mason Morfit in 2022.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit arrive at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Instagram 5.3 Million Followers Twitter 664,400 Followers Facebook 7.2 Million Followers

(L-R) Vin Diesel, Guest, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson greet fans during Fast & Furious - Supercharged Universal Orlando Premiere at Universal Orlando on May 2, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.|Getty Images|Photo by Gerardo Mora

- Teen Choice Awards 2009 (Winner): Choice Movie Actress: Action for "Fast & Furious"

- Soap Opera Digest Awards 1997 (Nominee): Outstanding Teen Performer for "As the World Turns"

- Teen Choice Awards 2007 (Nominee): Choice Movie Actress: Horror/Thriller for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning"

- Teen Choice Awards 2011 (Nominee): Choice Movie Actress: Action for "Fast Five"

- ALMA Awards 2012 (Nominee): Favorite TV Actress-Drama for "Dallas"

- NAMIC Vision Awards 2013 (Nominee): Best Performance - Drama for "Dallas"

- Imagen Foundation Awards 2013 (Nominee): Best Supporting Actress/Television for "Dallas"

- Acapulco Black Film Festival 2014 (Nominee): Best Ensemble Cast for "Fast & Furious 6"

- Teen Choice Awards 2015 (Nominee): Choice Movie: Chemistry for "Furious 7"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 2017 (Nominee): Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

- Teen Choice Awards 2017 (Nominee): Choice TV Actress: Action for "Lethal Weapon"

Actors Vin Diesel (L) and Jordana Brewster, winners of the Generation Award, attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Who is Jordana Brewster's husband?

Brewster's current husband since 2022 is Mason Morfit, ValueAct Capital CEO.

Does Jordana Brewster have any children?

Yes. She has two sons Julian and Rowan born through surrogacy whom she had with her former husband, Andrew Form.

Which are some of the best movies of Jordana Brewster?

"Home Sweet Hell," "Fast & Furious," "The Faculty," "American Heist," "The Invisible Circus," and "Annapolis" are some of Brewster's best movies.

